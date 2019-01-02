The newest wrinkle in Alabama’s high-flying offense has become quite the hit with its players. Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts haven’t shared the field much this season, but when they do good things tend to happen.

That was the case during last week’s Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma as Hurts joined Tagovailoa during Alabama’s third possession.

It started as the Crimson Tide split Tagovailoa out wide while putting Hurts behind center. On his first snap, Hurts completed a 10-yard pass to running back Damien Harris. The backup quarterback then carried the ball for a 4-yard gain to the Oklahoma 1-yard line before subbing out and allowing Tagovailoa to hand the ball off to Harris for a touchdown.

Hurts was back on the field to start Alabama’s next drive, this time lining up at receiver with Tagovailoa behind center. Going into motion, Hurts took a shovel pass from Tagovailoa for 9 yards. Hurts later moved behind center, handing the ball off to Josh Jacobs. The drive was eventually capped off by a touchdown as Tagovailoa retook his spot behind center and completed a pass to Jacobs for a 27-yard score.

“I kind of get excited because I know something good is about to happen,” Alabama safety Xavier McKinney said of the two-quarterback set. “Just to have both of these two guys out there on the field at the same time, that’s pretty amazing. Between the both of them, there’s a lot of different things that they can do in that one play or whatever they’re running.”

