Alabama's recruiting class is highest rated class of all-time
Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com and Mike Farrell of Rivals.com go one on one to discuss Alabama's incredible Class of 2021.
Show time stamps
00:00 Opening
1:25 Farrell’s recaps talk with Saban
2:20 Saban’s recruiting pitch
3:23 Highest rated class points wise
5:15 Offensive line class
7:45 Alabama’s defensive signees
9:45 Virtual ranking world
12:15 Defensive back class
15:15 New coaches at Alabama
17:53 Thoughts on Alabama’s QB room
19:20 Impact on players that didn’t play in 2020
21:25 Latest on JT Tuimoloau
23:20 Camar Wheaton’s recruitment
27:10 Farrell’s final takeaways
31:22 Farrell’s most bizarre recruiting story
