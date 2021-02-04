Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com and Mike Farrell of Rivals.com go one on one to discuss Alabama's incredible Class of 2021.

Show time stamps

00:00 Opening

1:25 Farrell’s recaps talk with Saban

2:20 Saban’s recruiting pitch

3:23 Highest rated class points wise

5:15 Offensive line class

7:45 Alabama’s defensive signees

9:45 Virtual ranking world

12:15 Defensive back class

15:15 New coaches at Alabama

17:53 Thoughts on Alabama’s QB room

19:20 Impact on players that didn’t play in 2020

21:25 Latest on JT Tuimoloau

23:20 Camar Wheaton’s recruitment

27:10 Farrell’s final takeaways

31:22 Farrell’s most bizarre recruiting story

Related Coverage

Nick Saban isn't slowing down after landing historic class for Alabama

Camar Wheaton signs with Alabama

Terrion Arnold picks Alabama over Georgia