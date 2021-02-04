 Alabama Football Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 15:22:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama's recruiting class is highest rated class of all-time

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com and Mike Farrell of Rivals.com go one on one to discuss Alabama's incredible Class of 2021.

Show time stamps

00:00 Opening

1:25 Farrell’s recaps talk with Saban

2:20 Saban’s recruiting pitch

3:23 Highest rated class points wise

5:15 Offensive line class

7:45 Alabama’s defensive signees

9:45 Virtual ranking world

12:15 Defensive back class

15:15 New coaches at Alabama

17:53 Thoughts on Alabama’s QB room

19:20 Impact on players that didn’t play in 2020

21:25 Latest on JT Tuimoloau

23:20 Camar Wheaton’s recruitment

27:10 Farrell’s final takeaways

31:22 Farrell’s most bizarre recruiting story

Related Coverage

Nick Saban isn't slowing down after landing historic class for Alabama

Camar Wheaton signs with Alabama

Terrion Arnold picks Alabama over Georgia

Saban recaps National Signing Day 

Alabama signed 27 prospects from the Class of 2021
Alabama signed 27 prospects from the Class of 2021
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}