* Alabama adds its 27th signee to the class of 2021 in Terrion Arnold

* Arnold is a four-star Rivals100 prospect out of Florida

* The Crimson Tide beat out Georgia and Florida for Arnold

One of the nation's most dynamic safeties is coming to Alabama. On Wednesday afternoon, Terrion Arnold pledged to Alabama over Georgia and Florida live on ESPN. Click the play button above to watch Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com give his analysis on Arnold.

