 Terrion Arnold signs with Alabama
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 15:23:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Terrion Arnold signs with Alabama

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

* Alabama adds its 27th signee to the class of 2021 in Terrion Arnold

* Arnold is a four-star Rivals100 prospect out of Florida

* The Crimson Tide beat out Georgia and Florida for Arnold

One of the nation's most dynamic safeties is coming to Alabama. On Wednesday afternoon, Terrion Arnold pledged to Alabama over Georgia and Florida live on ESPN. Click the play button above to watch Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com give his analysis on Arnold.

Related

Alabama wins the 2021 recruiting title

Class of 2021 signee page

Team Recruiting Rankings

Bone's Class of 2022 Big Board

Terrion Arnold is a Rivals four-star out of the state of Florida
Terrion Arnold is a Rivals four-star out of the state of Florida (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}