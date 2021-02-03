BamaInsider - Alabama wins the 2021 recruiting title

The Alabama Crimson Tide have won the 2021 team recruiting championship after locking in the highest rated recruiting class in the modern Rivals rankings era, a title previously held by Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class. While it feels odd to say it, this is the first time Nick Saban has taken home the recruiting crown since winning it four years ago for the 2017 class. It is, however, the fourth time in his run at Alabama that the Tide was No. 1 in the team recruiting rankings one month after winning the national championship.

*****

MORE NSD: Live signing day blog

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: USC coach Clay Helton | Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | Georgia coach Kirby Smart | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Miami coach Manny Diaz

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

The race for the team rankings crown wasn’t very suspenseful this year. Alabama built a commanding lead during the Early Signing Period and held onto it as National Signing Day came to a close. The only way Alabama’s lead could have even come into question was if five-star running back Camar Wheaton, who was considering Oklahoma, decided to sign with the Sooners. He ended up signing with the Crimson Tide and secured Alabama’s hold on the top spot in the team rankings.

Wheaton joins four other five-stars in this Alabama recruiting class. The highest ranked player is offensive tackle JC Latham, who finished at No. 2 in the Rivals250, followed by fellow offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer at No. 8 in the Rivals250. Outside linebacker Dallas Turner and cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry are Alabama’s two five-star signees on the defensive side of the ball.

This Alabama recruiting class will inevitably be compared to their 2017 recruiting class, which was previously the highest rated in the modern Rivals rankings era. That class famously featured transcendent players like DeVonta Smith, Najee Harries, Alex Leatherwood, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses, Jedrick Wills, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Henry Ruggs.

Even though the 2021 recruiting haul for Alabama doesn’t have the overall star power that the 2017 class did, they actually stack up very well on paper.