* Camar Wheaton is the No.1 ranked running back in the country

* Wheaton is the 26th signee in Alabama's class of 2021

* Wheaton is the sixth five-star to sign with Alabama this recruiting cycle

* Wheaton chose Alabama over Oklahoma

The No. 1 running back in the country has officially signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Alabama. Camar Wheaton, out of Garland, Texas, committed to Alabama back on Dec 23, 2020, but remained unsigned until today. Wheaton was among the seven prospects from the state of Texas that Alabama inked from the Class of 2021. Click the play button above to get an inside look at what Alabama is getting in Wheaton.

