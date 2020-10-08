The kickoff time for Alabama's game against Ole Miss has been moved to 6:30 p.m. CT due to Hurricane Delta, the SEC announced Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

According to a release from the SEC, the change in start time was made to provide a forecast for better game conditions. The game will be televised by ESPN as originally planned.

Wednesday, Nick Saban stated that his team has been preparing for Saturday's rainy conditions by working with a wet football during practice. The head coach said his team spent half of Tuesday’s practice working with a wet ball before working exclusively on wet-ball drills during Wednesday's practice.

“That’s all we can do to prepare for it,” Saban said. “We can’t make it rain. I think handling the ball is the most important thing, but I also think it’s important to have the mindset of getting used to handling the ball so it’s not an issue when you play in a game.”