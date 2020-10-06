This article is sponsored by JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. Even though they opened their doors less than three years ago, they already have nearly 3,000 5-star reviews online including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau where they carry an A+ rating.

1. It’s crazy how quickly things can change on the recruiting landscape. Six months ago some were wondering if Alabama would compete with the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina along with a few other programs who jumped out of the gate with several commitments while the Crimson Tide couldn’t add anyone. The Alabama coaches did not lose hope as the majority of its top targets had yet to make decisions. It didn’t stop for a while once they started rolling in.

Alabama currently has the No. 1 class in the country with 21 commitments. Yes, it may go back and forth the next few months leading up until signing day, but the Tide will finish with a top three, most likely top two class when all is said and done. I tend to think they will have a great chance to finish No. 1. We know a few players like JC Latham and Jacorey Brooks are cemented as five-stars. Others will likely move up in the rankings as well as prospects are finally getting seen this fall. Some for the first time since last season.

So is the turning of the Tide happening again? Ga’Quincy McKinstry... Yes, the one you all know as Kool-Aid announced on Monday his plan to reveal his college decision on October 25. The finalists: Alabama, Auburn and LSU...

