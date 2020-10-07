Five questions heading into Alabama's trip to Ole Miss
Following last week’s 52-24 home victory over Texas A&M, Alabama heads back on the road this weekend as it travels to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide is currently a 23.5-point favorite over the Rebels, according to Vegas Insider. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the matchup.
Will the rain be a factor?
In case you didn’t know, Landon Dickerson isn’t a meteorologist.
“So I can’t tell you what’s going to happen Saturday,” the Alabama offensive lineman explained Tuesday, “but whatever the game circumstances are, we’ll be prepared for it.”
Hurricane Delta is barreling its way up the Gulf Coast and has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as of Tuesday. The storm is expected to hit coastal Louisiana on Friday bringing with it damaging wind and flooding rain for much of the Southeast.
Earlier Tuesday, the SEC issued a release stating it is “monitoring weather activity in the Gulf of Mexico and will remain in contact with member schools in preparation for athletics events this week.”
While it doesn’t take a meteorologist to know Saturday’s weather in Oxford could be severe, that’s not something Alabama players seem too concerned about at the moment.
“No matter what conditions — rain, sun, snow, anything — I enjoy anytime I’m on the field with a football,” Dickerson said. “I don’t know if that really answers your question. It really doesn’t matter to me what the circumstances are; every time I go out on that field and play, I’m happy about it.”
While rain isn’t expected to hit Tuscaloosa, Ala. until Friday, the Tide can prepare for Saturday’s sloppy conditions with wet-ball drills and other simulated situations.
Alabama has played in a few downpours under Nick Saban, the most recent coming in a 38-10 victory at Georgia in 2015. The 2012 game at Missouri had to be delayed at one point before the Tide closed out a 42-10 blowout. While those two games were comfortable outcomes for Alabama, inclement weather can be a bit of a wildcard.
“I think anytime you get to play in the rain, it makes it interesting,” defensive lineman LaBryan Ray said. “That’s something that we are definitely ready for, if that’s the case.”
Can Alabama get to the quarterback?
Alabama’s sack totals have waned in recent years. Through two games this season, that slump seems to be continuing. The Tide failed to bring down Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during last week’s victory over the Aggies and currently ranks tied for No. 50 in the nation averaging just 1.5 sacks per game.
That doesn’t sit too well with members of Alabama’s defensive front.
Bone's weekly recruiting thoughts
Leading off...
1. It’s crazy how quickly things can change on the recruiting landscape. Six months ago some were wondering if Alabama would compete with the likes of Tennessee and North Carolina along with a few other programs who jumped out of the gate with several commitments while the Crimson Tide couldn’t add anyone. The Alabama coaches did not lose hope as the majority of its top targets had yet to make decisions. It didn’t stop for a while once they started rolling in.
Alabama currently has the No. 1 class in the country with 21 commitments. Yes, it may go back and forth the next few months leading up until signing day, but the Tide will finish with a top three, most likely top two class when all is said and done. I tend to think they will have a great chance to finish No. 1. We know a few players like
JC LathamandJacorey Brooksare cemented as five-stars. Others will likely move up in the rankings as well as prospects are finally getting seen this fall. Some for the first time since last season.
So is the turning of the Tide happening again?
Ga’Quincy McKinstry... Yes, the one you all know as Kool-Aid announced on Monday his plan to reveal his college decision on October 25. The finalists: Alabama, Auburn and LSU...