Following last week’s 52-24 home victory over Texas A&M, Alabama heads back on the road this weekend as it travels to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide is currently a 23.5-point favorite over the Rebels, according to Vegas Insider. Here are five questions to consider leading up to the matchup.

In case you didn’t know, Landon Dickerson isn’t a meteorologist.

“So I can’t tell you what’s going to happen Saturday,” the Alabama offensive lineman explained Tuesday, “but whatever the game circumstances are, we’ll be prepared for it.”

Hurricane Delta is barreling its way up the Gulf Coast and has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as of Tuesday. The storm is expected to hit coastal Louisiana on Friday bringing with it damaging wind and flooding rain for much of the Southeast.

Earlier Tuesday, the SEC issued a release stating it is “monitoring weather activity in the Gulf of Mexico and will remain in contact with member schools in preparation for athletics events this week.”

While it doesn’t take a meteorologist to know Saturday’s weather in Oxford could be severe, that’s not something Alabama players seem too concerned about at the moment.

“No matter what conditions — rain, sun, snow, anything — I enjoy anytime I’m on the field with a football,” Dickerson said. “I don’t know if that really answers your question. It really doesn’t matter to me what the circumstances are; every time I go out on that field and play, I’m happy about it.”

While rain isn’t expected to hit Tuscaloosa, Ala. until Friday, the Tide can prepare for Saturday’s sloppy conditions with wet-ball drills and other simulated situations.

Alabama has played in a few downpours under Nick Saban, the most recent coming in a 38-10 victory at Georgia in 2015. The 2012 game at Missouri had to be delayed at one point before the Tide closed out a 42-10 blowout. While those two games were comfortable outcomes for Alabama, inclement weather can be a bit of a wildcard.

“I think anytime you get to play in the rain, it makes it interesting,” defensive lineman LaBryan Ray said. “That’s something that we are definitely ready for, if that’s the case.”