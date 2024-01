Williams announced his recommitment to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday after he initially decomitted following Nick Saban's retirement. His announcement not only excited Alabama fans and players but prompted the first ever social media post from an active Alabama coach, when Kalen DeBoer retweeted Williams' announcement.

Saban was famously not on social media, but in a new era for the Crimson Tide, it's understandable that DeBoer wants to celebrate what is the biggest victory of his early tenure at Alabama.

Williams is the No. 4 prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the Class of 2024. He reclassified from the 2025 class and was initially set to commit on his 17th birthday, Feb. 9. He was on campus over the weekend and canceled an upcoming visit to Texas.

Other Alabama players, recruits and fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about to Williams being back on board with Alabama.