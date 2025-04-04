Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 4, 2025
Kalen DeBoer sees potential in Richard Young for Alabama's 2025 backfield
circle avatar
Henry Sklar  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@henryosklar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Jam Miller figures to lead Alabama's backfield this fall, but the Crimson Tide will need someone else to step up to form its one-two punch from last year. Following Justice Hayne's transfer to Michigan this offseason, deputy duties behind Miller will likely fall to redshirt sophomore Richard Young.

After working behind Miller and Haynes last year, Young now finds himself in a position to step into an increased role. So far during spring camp, the former Rivals100 recruit is showing plenty of promise.


Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In