Kalen DeBoer sees potential in Richard Young for Alabama's 2025 backfield

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jam Miller figures to lead Alabama's backfield this fall, but the Crimson Tide will need someone else to step up to form its one-two punch from last year. Following Justice Hayne's transfer to Michigan this offseason, deputy duties behind Miller will likely fall to redshirt sophomore Richard Young.

After working behind Miller and Haynes last year, Young now finds himself in a position to step into an increased role. So far during spring camp, the former Rivals100 recruit is showing plenty of promise.



