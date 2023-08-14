On Aug. 11, Latham posted a picture on Twitter oh him standing on a scale that read “360.8 lbs,” roughly 25 pounds heavier than his weight listed on Alabama's official roster. That progression is part of a steady growth from the junior lineman, both in the weight room and in the kitchen.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — J.C. Latham is a big guy — no surprise there. However, the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle is tipping the scales at a shocking new weight this offseason.

As a five-star lineman at IMG Academy, Latham weighed in at roughly 310 pounds. So how was he able to pack on 50 pounds over the past three years?

Latham said it began with a few changes to his diet.

"Definitely, creatine, glutamine, making sure you take what you’re supposed to take," he said when asked about his nutritional approach to bulking up. "But then also understanding, when you show up in the weight room, show up to give your best effort. Then when you’re done, eat, rehydrate, do whatever you have to do."

A primary driving force of Latham’s weight progression is his desire to make it to the next level. The stout lineman has a significant chance of being a first-rounder in next year's NFL Draft, and he recognizes the importance of his weight and muscle management in order to get there.

“I definitely want to come with something else to my game that I’m adding, whether it’s getting bigger, stronger, or faster,” Latham said. “I feel great honestly. I know I got a great conditioning group down here. And also with muscle, I feel great.”

Latham's weight gain marks the second straight offseason where one of Alabama's linemen has made a significant change on the scales. During his freshman season last year, defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis made headlines by losing more than 70 pounds from his high school playing weight.

While Oatis' transformation might be more dramatic, the defensive lineman said Latham's change might have been more difficult to pull off.

“Yeah, to me, it’s harder to gain weight," Oatis said. "It was easy losing weight but it's harder to gain weight back."

While Alabama continues to progress over the summer, it is definitely a telling sight for the young players to take their body control and management into their own hands.