Alabama officially announced the return of defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie on Wednesday. The two returning assistants will also receive promotions.

“After meeting both of these guys, it was very clear to me that keeping Freddie and G as part of the staff was going to be important to our success,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “These guys have great relationships with our players, are outstanding recruiters and have proven to be some of the best coaches in the country.”

Roach, who is entering his fifth season at his alma mater, will add associate head coach to his title. The 40-year-old Florence, Alabama native has sent four Crimson Tide defensive linemen to the NFL and will likely add to that list this spring as Justin Eboigbe is expected to be drafted.

Gillespie is in his fourth year with the Crimson Tide and will also be adding and will add assistant head coach to his title. The 44-year-old Hattiesburg, Mississippi native, has produced a trio of NFL running backs for the Tide in Najee Harris, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Robinson Jr. That list is expected to gro to four when Jase McClellan enters the league this spring.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.