University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced the hiring of Robert Bala to serve as the Crimson Tide’s inside linebackers coach on Friday.

“Robert is a smart young coach who has paid his dues across all levels of college football, and we are excited to add him to our staff,” Saban said. “He has a wealth of experience and a proven track record of developing football players both on and off the field. He is an excellent teacher, an excellent recruiter and coaches with great passion and enthusiasm.”

Bala, a native of Oceanside, Calif., joins the Crimson Tide after one season at Liberty where he served as a defensive analyst in 2022 prior to being hired as the Flames' linebackers coach for 2023.

"When you talk about college football tradition and prestige, it doesn't get any better than The University of Alabama and Coach Saban," Bala said. "Alabama is the standard in college football, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to contribute to this program and coach the talented young men who play here.”

During his season at Liberty, Bala helped coach a defense that finished first nationally in tackles for loss per game (9.3) and No. 3 in sacks per game (3.46). The Flames more than doubled their turnovers gained in 2022 from the previous season, ranking 11th nationally in turnovers gained (24) and 18th in passes intercepted (14).

Bala has 15 years of coaching experience with stops at the Oakland Raiders, Southern Utah, Ottawa University of Arizona, Palomar College and Snow Junior College. He has coordinated defenses at both Southern Utah and Palomar College while coaching linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties during his career.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.

This information was gathered from an Alabama Athletics press release