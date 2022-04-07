Alabama offer a dream come true for 2024 Texas running back

Derrick McFall, 2024 Rivals100 running back from Tyler High School in Texas, had a day to remember on Wednesday. The Lone Star State athlete had a childhood dream to one day play for the University of Alabama. That dream turned to reality this week.

McFall was informed of the offer by his head coach, Ricklan Holmes. He proceeded to give Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins (area recruiter) a phone call to learn more about the latest news.

"I was shocked," McFall said. "I was excited. That's been my dream school since I was five years old. My family was very excited. They had tears of joy.

"I called Coach Wiggins. He said he liked my film and that the talent I have can fit perfect with the Alabama offense. I plan on visiting in the future."

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete loved Alabama at an early age, and eager to learn more as the years progressed.

"As I got older I really started looking more into their football program," he said. "I really like the way they work hard and just their overall work ethic. It's just something I love to see."

McFall will visit Texas A&M this Saturday and will travel to Austin the following week to visit Texas. He has reeled in 13 scholarship offers which now includes Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Texas Tech.

He recorded 1,866 total yards during the 2021 season with 16 touchdowns.

Watch sophomore season highlights!