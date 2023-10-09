In rich tradition we gear up for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. In typical fashion the roster is loaded with a number of Alabama commits and a few targets that are still remaining on the board. Some of the players committed to the Tide may not get to play in the game due to early enrolling but it’s still an honor to be named to the team to respect their respective states. We take a look at the commits who made the cut and targets that Alabama is still going after.

Commits

Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe has easily been one of the best players in the state this year, showing his athleticism and versatility, leading Clay-Chalkville to a 6-0 record thus far this season. Mbakwe has been phenomenal, showing that he potentially deserves his shot at five-star status, and after his showing against Thompson, he may get his shot. He will represent Alabama.

Beaman has been a silent assassin this year, causing havoc from his defensive end position all year. As one of the nation's top players, it comes without saying that he's earned the right to play in the game and should (if he plays) continue his dominance against some of the best Mississippi has to offer. Beaman has helped lead Parker to a 6-1 record thus far, with the goal set on winning a state championship. He's done his part so far, they just need to finish the drill. Beaman will be representing Alabama.

Sanders is as solid as they come in this recruiting class. He committed to Alabama and has yet to visit another school since. Sanders has to do it all as the cornerstone for a Brookwood team. He provides leadership and tenacity for a team struggling to get to .500. Regardless of record, Sanders has shown he has all the tools to succeed on the next level and deserves to play in a game of this magnitude. Crimson Tide fans should grow to love Sanders if he grows into the player the staff hopes he will be. Sanders is representing Alabama.

Faga has helped lead Central to a 7-0 record with his 3.5 sacks on the year. Faga has been pretty quiet on the recruiting front but has let his game speak on the field. As a player that Alabama hopes to develop over time, he plays a major role in the gameplan for Central in their hope to win a state title. Faga is a good addition to the class and fits the nucleus Alabama is trying to bring in. Faga is representing Alabama.



Reese has seen his stock rise over the last several months, earning himself three-star status and the opportunity to commit to Alabama. As one of those tough in-state kids who play with a chip on his shoulder, Reese is the perfect fit for this game. He will go out and play hard-nosed football, making sure his presence is felt on every play. There is a lot of speculation surrounding Reese, but he hasn't paid much attention, making sure to prove his doubters wrong every step of the way. We may have yet to see his best football yet. Reese is representing Alabama.

Alabama legacy Dre Kirkpatrick has the pleasure of representing the YellowHammer state in the All-Star game. As one of the top corners in the state, Kirkpatrick is still fighting for respect, creating a legacy all of his own. For now, this is a major accomplishment for the rising commit. So far this year, Kirkpatrick has shown why he deserves to be in the class. Kirkpatrick Jr is representing Alabama.

Targets

It's hard to say that Alabama hurt their chances for Coleman after their win on Saturday. Alabama was able to show that they can not only throw the deep ball but overcome adversity on the road in a hostile environment. Coleman is committed to Texas A&M, but that hasn't stopped the Tide from coming after the No. 1 player in the state. So far this season, Coleman is averaging over 86 yards per game with nine receiving touchdowns on the season. Coleman is not only one of the best in Alabama but in the country. Coleman is representing Alabama.