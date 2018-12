BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama led the conference with 12 representatives in the All-SEC Coaches’ team released Tuesday. Georgia had seven selections, and Missouri and South Carolina each had five.

The Crimson Tide had five first-team selections in offensive lineman Jonah Williams, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and defensive back Deionte Thompson. Tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, center Ross Pierschbacher, running back Damien Harris, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, linebackers Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson earned second-team honors.

The list includes 11 student-athletes who have made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team. Florida’s Martez Ivey was voted All-SEC for the third time, while Alabama’s Jonah Williams, Georgia’s Deandre Baker, Kentucky’s Benny Snell, LSU’s Devin White and Greedy Williams, Ole Miss’ Greg Little and A.J. Brown, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat and Missouri’s Drew Lock were named to the All-SEC Team for the second time.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.



The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.