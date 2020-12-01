Alabama is still firmly atop the College Football Playoff picture as the committee released its second rankings of the year Tuesday. This is the Crimson Tide's 20th time at No. 1 in the rankings, more than any other program combined.

The top end of the rankings remained unaltered as Alabama (8-0) retained the top spot followed by No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), No. 3 Clemson (8-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (4-0).

This season’s College Football Playoff semifinal games will be held on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. and the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

At the moment, No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1) and No. 6 Florida (7-1) are the first two teams left out. However, both programs are still very much in the playoff picture as Florida appears destined for a matchup against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game while Texas A&M could possibly capitalize on Ohio State’s lack of games.

Cincinnati (8-0) is the highest-rated non-Power Five team at No. 7. The top 7 remained unchanged from the week before for the first time in the rankings' history.

Alabama is still the only team with two top-10 wins, defeating Texas A&M and No. 8 Georgia both by double-digit margins earlier this season. The Tide is a 28.5-point favorite at LSU on Saturday.

The third edition of the CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday (Dec. 8) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.