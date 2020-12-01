Alabama keeps No. 1 spot in second CFP rankings of 2020
Alabama is still firmly atop the College Football Playoff picture as the committee released its second rankings of the year Tuesday. This is the Crimson Tide's 20th time at No. 1 in the rankings, more than any other program combined.
The top end of the rankings remained unaltered as Alabama (8-0) retained the top spot followed by No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), No. 3 Clemson (8-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (4-0).
This season’s College Football Playoff semifinal games will be held on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. and the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
At the moment, No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1) and No. 6 Florida (7-1) are the first two teams left out. However, both programs are still very much in the playoff picture as Florida appears destined for a matchup against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game while Texas A&M could possibly capitalize on Ohio State’s lack of games.
Cincinnati (8-0) is the highest-rated non-Power Five team at No. 7. The top 7 remained unchanged from the week before for the first time in the rankings' history.
Alabama is still the only team with two top-10 wins, defeating Texas A&M and No. 8 Georgia both by double-digit margins earlier this season. The Tide is a 28.5-point favorite at LSU on Saturday.
The third edition of the CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday (Dec. 8) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Alabama (8-0)
2. Notre Dame (9-0)
3. Clemson (8-1)
4. Ohio State (4-0)
5. Texas A&M (6-1)
6. Florida (7-1)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
8. Georgia (6-2)
9. Iowa State (7-2)
10. Miami (7-1)
11. Oklahoma (6-2)
12. Indiana (5-1)
13. BYU (9-0)
14. Northwestern (5-1)
15. Oklahoma State (6-2)
16. Wisconsin (2-1)
17. North Carolina (6-3)
18. Coastal Carolina (9-0 )
19. Iowa (4-2)
20. Southern California (3-0)
21. Marshall (7-0)
22. Washington (3-0)
23. Oregon (3-1)
24. Tulsa (5-1)
25. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)