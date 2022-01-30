Alabama Junior Day Quotebook

Several recruits share their weekend experience in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Junior Day. More quotes from top recruits will get added throughout the next few days.

"What stood out to me is how much they emphasized the importance of after life in football, and how they prepare you for that." "I’m still committed to Notre Dame. It was a great visit. I am just taking things slow, but I could see myself coming back. I just like how they coach, what they expect on and off-the-field and the importance of life after football."

" like how deeply they evaluate you and your film. They know exactly what you do well and exactly what you need to work on. I don’t have a clear leader but they are definitely at the top." "Coach Saban said he liked my style of play. He liked my size, length, speed and change of direction ability. He likes my versatility as well so I could play any position in the secondary."

"It was good to hear and see how they are extremely individualized with everything. It was something that was stressed in everything. Academics, prehab, injury prevention and workout regimens. They go in and find your weaknesses and then attack those to eliminate the deficiencies."

"I had a good talk with Coach Saban. He talked about the about program and expectations at Bama. He’s very detailed you can tell and wants to get the most out of each player in the program." "Coach Saban and Coach T-Rob talked about me being versatile to play multiple spots- nickel/star, cornerback, or safety so having the size and speed to play all over the secondary where needed." Read complete interview!

"The visit was amazing. The coaching staff was amazing. They made you feel like family. My favorite part of the visit was when they took us to the kitchen and taught us how to make an omelette. "Coach Saban said that he loved the way I play off the RPO game and how I throw the deep ball. I also talked a lot with Coach Svoboda." Read complete interview!

"The facilities were awesome and the coaches are all fun people to be around. You can tell it’s a real family bond down there."

"I enjoyed hearing from the players panel on expectations and they didn’t sugar coat anything. The visit was very organized. It was a joy and I felt proud to stand along side Coach Saban again."

