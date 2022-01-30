Alabama legacy Elliot Washington talks return visit to T-Town

Elliott Washington II, four-star cornerback from Venice High School in Florida, attended the Alabama Junior Day on Saturday. Washington is very familiar with the campus. His father, Elliott Washington, played basketball for the University of Alabama from 1991-93.

The visit marked Washington's second trip to Alabama as a recruit. He participated in the Tide's camp in June. Coach Saban visited Venice High School on January 19.

"I had a great visit at Bama," Washington said. "Just meeting more coaches and spending time with them all. I had more of a chance to enjoy it all.

"I will definitely be back. It was a very good visit overall. I enjoyed the staff and the players on the trip. My recruitment is open. I am trying to find the best overall fit for me."

Alabama recently hired a new defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson. Washington mentioned how it's been good speaking with Coach Robinson and said he knows a lot about developing good defensive backs. He spoke with Coach Saban and the Tide's new secondary coach about where they see him fitting into their scheme.

"I had a good talk with Coach Saban," he said. "He talked about the program and expectations at Bama. He's very detail-oriented. You can tell he wants to get the most out of each player in his program.

"Coach Saban and Coach T-Rob talked about me being versatile enough to play multiple spots. Nickel/star, cornerback, or safety so having the size and speed to play all over the secondary where needed."

Washington recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions during the 2021 season. He announced a top five in November: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He then announced in December his recruitment is "100-percent open to all universities” because of coaching changes.