Jahlil Hurley loving everything about Alabama

Jahlil Hurley, Rivals100 cornerback from Florence High School in Alabama, was scheduled to announce a decision last weekend. He opted to delay his commitment. He was also slated to visit Alabama last weekend, but rescheduled for this weekend.

“It was great,” said Hurley. "I got to see the campus. It was really my first time getting to really see the entire campus. They showed us around the football facilities.

"They also taught us how to cook. They taught us to cook omelettes. I had a bacon and sausage one. It was my first time ever making one. I'm making one in the morning at home."

Florence High School was one of the first stops of the week for Coach Saban and area recruiter, Freddie Roach.

Hurley enjoyed time spent with Coach Saban, Coach Roach and new defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson.

"Coach Saban just told that he really likes me and wants me at Bama," he said. "He told me that I am really versatile. I can play any position in the secondary. He also talked to me about how to present yourself to people off-the-field.

"It was crazy being in there with him. I remember when I was a freshman with no hope of going to college. I worked my butt off to be able to one day sit in Coach Saban's office. Now I'm here."

"I talked to Coach Roach and T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). I talked to most of the defensive coaches. I knew T-Rob from when he was at Miami. He recruited me. He loves it there at Alabama from what I heard. A great opportunity to learn from Coach Saban, the best to ever do it. Coach Roach is my guy. He was picking on me all day."

A highlight of the trip was speaking with Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner who talked with him about what to expect as a freshman if he chooses the Tide. Turner also told Hurley what he did to prepare himself for a successful freshman season.

Hurley grew up an Alabama fan, and the Tide has always been high on his list. He has a top eight: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M. He has rescheduled his announcement for February 24.

"I love the coaches," he said of Alabama. "I went to the basketball game (win against No. 4 Baylor). The fans were going crazy. I love how everyone loves the different teams.The players are cool. The facilities are top-tier. I just love everything."