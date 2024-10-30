Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett

Advertisement

in other news

Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri

Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri

“I saw that too,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. “And not just Ty,

 • Jack Knowlton
How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams

How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams

Kalen DeBoer spoke about how Alabama will handle punt return duties without injured receiver Cole Adams.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming.

Video content
 • Jack Knowlton
Recruits react: Alabama commits, targets discuss Tide's win over Missouri

Recruits react: Alabama commits, targets discuss Tide's win over Missouri

Tide Illustrated connected with a few recruits who were on hand for Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jack Knowlton
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?

Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?

Alabama moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches poll.

 • Jack Knowlton

in other news

Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri

Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri

“I saw that too,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. “And not just Ty,

 • Jack Knowlton
How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams

How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams

Kalen DeBoer spoke about how Alabama will handle punt return duties without injured receiver Cole Adams.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming.

Video content
 • Jack Knowlton
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS