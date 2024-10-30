Advertisement
Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri
“I saw that too,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. “And not just Ty,
• Jack Knowlton
How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams
Kalen DeBoer spoke about how Alabama will handle punt return duties without injured receiver Cole Adams.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win
Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming.
• Jack Knowlton
Recruits react: Alabama commits, targets discuss Tide's win over Missouri
Tide Illustrated connected with a few recruits who were on hand for Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on Saturday.
• Jack Knowlton
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?
Alabama moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches poll.
• Jack Knowlton
• Jack Knowlton
• Tony Tsoukalas
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama hoping to see more consistency from RT Elijah Pritchett
