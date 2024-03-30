Alabama basketball will once again be without Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for Saturday night's Elite Eight matchup against Clemson. A university spokesperson confirmed the senior guard will not suit up for the Crimson Tide as he continues to suffer from a head injury he sustained during the second-round matchup against Grand Canyon last weekend.

Wrightsell was injured after taking an elbow to the top of the head while contesting a first-half shot against Grand Canyon. After leaving for the locker room, he did not return to the game. The injury also kept the senior out of Alabama’s Sweet 16 win over North Carolina on Thursday.

Previously, Wrightsell suffered a head injury that sidelined him during a four-game stretch from Feb. 21 to March 2. Following Friday’s practice, Alabama head coach Nate Oats listed the guard as “day-to-day,” stating that he would continue to be evaluated by team doctors and the trainers.

Wrightsell has started 12 games over 30 appearances this season. The sharpshooting guard leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (44.3) and has made all 27 of his free-throw attempts. Wrightsell is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Alabama (24-11) will face Clemson (24-11) on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. CT inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are looking to advance to their first Final Four appearance with a win.