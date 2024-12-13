Alabama guard Chris Youngblood expected to make debut against Creighton

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will have one of its marquee transfer additions available for its upcoming matchup against Creighton on Saturday. Fifth-year guard Chris Youngblood is set to make his Crimson Tide debut after missing the start of the season with an ankle injury.

Youngblood hasn’t appeared in any of No. 8 Alabama’s first nine games this season after being ruled out in September. Tide coach Nate Oats initially gave a mid-December timetable for Youngblood’s return and the former South Florida guard has met his return timeline. Oats told reporters Friday that Youngblood will be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back to full fitness.

"Chris has practiced in still a limited role," Oats said. "He hasn't been able to do everything, but I would anticipate him getting some minutes as long as — yesterday's practice he had a little bit. because it's not just whether his ankle's right. He hasn't gone hard so his whole body's gotta get ready to play. He had a little bit of a hiccup but he was able to go some today. So as long as he recovers from today alright, I would anticipate him playing limited minutes tomorrow."

Youngblood joined Alabama this offseason after spending three seasons at Kennesaw State and one at South Florida. He was the Co-American Confernce Player of the Year for the Bulls last season and averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

"He's been a great leader whether he's been on or off the flour, it's just easier to lead when you're on the floor because you're in the middle of all the action. His leadership's been great. He's ultra-competitive. He's a veteran. He's taken a program at Kennesaw from one win to winning the league to following his coach to South Florida and winning there. He's from Tuscaloosa originally, so a big Alabama fan. But, I love having him in the program even when he hasn't been able to play in games.

"I think he makes everybody better. His intensity level, his toughness, his IQ. He's gonna obviously be rusty. What we see tomorrow is not what's gonna be what we see against Oklahoma when SEC play starts, but you gotta start somewhere and start playing. So we'll hopefully get him in some minutes tomorrow and let him kind of build from here over these next four games before we hit SEC play."

Not only will Youngblood be available for Alabama’s last marquee non-conference game of the season, but his return is also timely after the Tide lost fellow veteran guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. last month. Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles tendon during Alabama’s loss to Oregon in the championship game of the Players Era tournament and was ruled out for the season.

Youngblood gives Oats another talented and experienced guard option for the Tide alongside Pepperdine transfer Houston Mallette, who burned his redshirt during Alabama’s win over North Carolina. Wrightsell leaves a big hole as Alabama’s best 3-point shooter this season, but the Tide should have strong options as Youngblood and Mallette both work their way up to full speed with SEC play just around the corner.

Alabama (7-2) will face Creighton (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.