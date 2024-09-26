PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Nate Oats gives injury report on three Alabama basketball players

Mar 16, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Chris Youngblood (3) drives to the basket and is fouled by UAB Blazers guard Eric Gaines (4) during the first half at Dickies Arena. | Photo: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Chris Youngblood (3) drives to the basket and is fouled by UAB Blazers guard Eric Gaines (4) during the first half at Dickies Arena. | Photo: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama basketball began practice for the 2024-25 season this week. Media was able to view the final portion of the Tide's practice on Thursday and Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats spoke to reports after practice.

Oats gave an injury update on a trio of players as Alabama builds towards its first game of the season on Nov. 4.

Alabama will be without transfer guard Chris Youngblood for a significant chunk of the 2024-25 campaign. Youngblood was seen using a scooter with a boot on his right foot during practice. Oats told reporters Monday that Youngblood suffered an ankle injury which was treated by a foot and ankle specialist.

"We're expecting him to be 100% by conference play and we'll have to see how the recovery goes," Oats said. "But he's one of the hardest working kids I've ever known and he's in the middle of every drill kind of as an assistant coach. So mentally he's gonna be there, he's gonna know what we're doing."

Oats also provided updates on freshmen forwards Derrion Reid and Naas Cunningham. Reid has a hand injury and Oats said he is "more week-to-week." Oats added that Alabama expects Reid to be back by Alabama's Oct 18. exhibition game against Wake Forest.

Cunningham has groin injury and Oats listed him as day-to-day. He said Cunningham could return by the end of the week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL25hdGUtb2F0cy1naXZlcy1pbmp1cnktcmVwb3J0LW9uLXRocmVl LWFsYWJhbWEtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1wbGF5ZXJzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhbGFiYW1hLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbmF0ZS1vYXRzLWdpdmVzLWluanVyeS1yZXBvcnQt b24tdGhyZWUtYWxhYmFtYS1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLXBsYXllcnMmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzA3MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=