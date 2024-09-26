Alabama basketball began practice for the 2024-25 season this week. Media was able to view the final portion of the Tide's practice on Thursday and Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats spoke to reports after practice.

Oats gave an injury update on a trio of players as Alabama builds towards its first game of the season on Nov. 4.

Alabama will be without transfer guard Chris Youngblood for a significant chunk of the 2024-25 campaign. Youngblood was seen using a scooter with a boot on his right foot during practice. Oats told reporters Monday that Youngblood suffered an ankle injury which was treated by a foot and ankle specialist.

"We're expecting him to be 100% by conference play and we'll have to see how the recovery goes," Oats said. "But he's one of the hardest working kids I've ever known and he's in the middle of every drill kind of as an assistant coach. So mentally he's gonna be there, he's gonna know what we're doing."

Oats also provided updates on freshmen forwards Derrion Reid and Naas Cunningham. Reid has a hand injury and Oats said he is "more week-to-week." Oats added that Alabama expects Reid to be back by Alabama's Oct 18. exhibition game against Wake Forest.

Cunningham has groin injury and Oats listed him as day-to-day. He said Cunningham could return by the end of the week.