Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell to miss season with Achilles injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. The fifth-year senior suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the Crimson Tide’s loss to Oregon in the championship game of the Players Era tournament.

Wrightsell suffered the non-contact injury after he slipped and landed awkwardly attempting to chase a rebound two minutes into the second half of Alabama’s 83-81 loss to the Ducks. Wrightsell was shown on the TNT broadcast being unable to put any weight on his left leg and was taken back to the locker room. He was later shown on the sidelines in a hoodie but did not return.

Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters after the game that the staff was concerned about his Achilles and that he would receive an MRI when the team returned to Tuscaloosa. Oats officially ruled Wrightsell out for the season with a ruptured Achilles when speaking to reporters Tuesday.

"He's out for the year which is disappointing," Oats said. "He's leading the team in 3-point percentage. He's one of the better shooters in the country. He's going to have surgery on Wednesday. We expect him to make a full recovery."

Wrightsell’s injury is a big blow to the Tide’s backcourt. The Cal. State Fullerton transfer started the last five games for Alabama and is averaging 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. He was a key member of Alabama’s Final Four team in 2023-24, despite battling through multiple concussions during that campaign.

Alabama will be relatively thin at guard with both Wrightsell and South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood both out. Youngblood is expected to return this month, however, which will be a much-needed boost after Wrightsell’s injury. Oats said Youngblood has been practicing every day and Alabama will continue to ramp up his activity and he'll be on a minutes restriction when he returns.

Alabama will face North Carolina at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday inside the Dean E. Smith Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.