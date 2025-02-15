Alabama given a No. 1 seed in initial NCAA Tournament top-16 reveal

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Alabama got a peak behind the curtain for what seed it could receive come NCAA Tournament time. The official tournament committee revealed the top 16 seeds as things currently stand during the college basketball season.

Alabama is in excellent shape ahead of its run of seven straight games against ranked opponents. In Saturday's reveal, it received the No. 1 seed and the No. 2 seed overall. Alabama’s archrival, Auburn, received the No. 1 overall seed. The Tide and Tigers will face off as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams on Saturday afternoon.

The selection committee also gave Duke and Florida No. 1 seeds. The NCAA tournament will be officially selected on March 16.

Here are all of the 16 seeds from the tournament committee.

No. 1 seeds

1. Auburn (South region)

2. Alabama (Midwest region)

3. Duke (East region)

4. Florida (West region)

No. 2 seeds

5. Tennessee

6. Texas A&M

7. Purdue

8. Houston

No. 3 seeds

9. Iowa State

10. Kentucky

11. Wisconsin

12. Arizona

No. 4 seeds

13. Texas Tech

14. Michigan

15. Kansas

16. St John's

This story will be updated