MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama’s defense is getting a dog. Last month, the Crimson Tide dipped back into the transfer portal, nabbing inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall from Georgia.

The rising super senior dealt with multiple injuries during his four years in Athens but is viewed as a potential difference-maker in next year’s Alabama defense. Ask his former Georgia teammates what he’s bringing to Tuscaloosa, and the same term tends to come up.

“I ain’t going to lie, he’s a dog,” former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh told Tide Illustrated during Senior Bowl preparations in Mobile. “He’s going to work his butt off. He’s been waiting his turn. Unfortunately, he had injuries and guys were able to fast enough to get in front of him, but now that he’s healthy everybody is going to see what Trez can do. With his size and how athletic he is, Alabama is definitely getting a good linebacker.”

Former Bulldogs safety Chris Smith came to a similar conclusion.

“He’s an absolute dog, brings a lot of passion for the game,” Smith told Tide Illustrated. “He’s a really hard worker and has a lot of instincts on defense. He can definitely bring the boom. He’s good in coverage as well. Alabama’s getting a really good linebacker who loves the game.”

Marshall recorded 31 tackles across 35 games over his time with the Bulldogs. He played in just three games in 2020 due to a torn labrum and was limited to four games in 2021 due to a knee injury. Last year, he was able to put together a full season, appearing in 14 games while registering 19 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and one sack with an interception.

“He’s very solid in the run game, one of the better players I’ve seen at that,” Smith said. “He’s great at coverage. He’s got great instincts. He’s a guy who played offense in high school, so he has the physical skill set to be able to do anything he wants to on the field.”

Alabama is losing its two starting linebackers from last season in Henry To'oTo'o and Jaylen Moody. While rising redshirt sophomore Deontae Lawson is expected to fill one of those starting spots, Marshall should compete to fill the other.

The Crimson Tide brings back a talented but untested unit featuring rising junior Kendrick Blackshire, rising sophomore Jihaad Campbell and rising redshirt freshman Shawn Murphy. Alabama also added junior college transfer Justin Jefferson in this year’s class.

“Once Trez learns the playbook, he’s going to be able to adjust,” McIntosh said. “He’s already played at Georgia against a lot of great competition. Going to Alabama, he’s going to have a lot of competition there, too. It’s really going to be a similar situation, and he’ll be ready for it.”

Along with adding experience to the heart of the Crimson Tide’s defense, Marshall should offer a much-needed veteran presence to the unit. According to his former Georgia teammates, that might be just as big of an asset for Alabama as everything he offers on the field.

“He’s just a great spirit,” Smith said. “That value that he learned at the University of Georgia, he’s going to transfer that to the University of Alabama. It’s two similar programs built on the same thing, so it’s going to transfer well.”