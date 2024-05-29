Alabama basketball will have another member of its Final Four team back for the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson announced he is withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft and returning for his sophomore season.

Both Stevenson and Mark Sears declared for the draft while maintaining their college eligibility this offseason. Sears announced his decision to return Wednesday afternoon. Stevenson also decided to come back for another season in Tuscaloosa, where he will build on an up-and-down freshman campaign.

A former four-star recruit, Stevenson reclassified from the Class of 2024 and appeared in 37 games, including five starts for Alabama. In 16.6 minutes per game, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists. His standout performance came in Alabama’s win over Clemson in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament where Stevenson logged 19 points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks to help send Alabama to its first-ever Final Four.

Though he had some growing pains in his freshman season, Stevenson still has a lot of upside and potential to build on in his second season under Alabama coach Nate Oats. He’s shown flashes of being a capable shooter from 3-point range while he has a ton of athleticism in his 6-foot-11, 210-pound frame. Another year in the Alabama program should yield a positive second season for the North Carolina product.

Stevenson will also be a key depth piece in the Crimson Tide's frontcourt. Alabama is also returning starting forward Grant Nelson and added Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi in the transfer portal. Five-star freshman forwards Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid will also be in the fold next season.

With Stevenson and Sears both set to return, Alabama has filled all 13 of its available scholarship spots. Here’s an updated look at Alabama’s scholarship count and remaining eligibility for each player next season:

1. Mark Sears — One year

2. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — One year

3. Houston Mallette — One year

4. Chris Youngblood — One year

5. Clifford Omoruyi — One year

6. Grant Nelson — One year

7. Aden Holloway — Three years

8. Jarin Stevenson — Three years

9. Mouhamed Dioubate — Three years

10. Labaron Philon — Four years

11. Derrion Reid — Four years

12. Aiden Sherrell – Four years

13. Naas Cunningham — Four years