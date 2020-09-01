That glow continues to get brighter by the minute, especially after half of Alabama's television schedule was announced on Tuesday.

The light is finally shining through at the end of the longest, wildest offseason in memory.

- Oct. 3 home against Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

The Crimson Tide was selected by CBS three times, but the network didn't announce games on Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, Nov. 28. or Dec 5. So we still have to wait a little while to see the full schedule.

The SEC announced that these blank weeks would be determined using the normal selection process which normally sees kickoff times announced 12 days ahead of time.

Alabama's opponents during those five weeks respectively include: Ole Miss (road), Tennessee (road), Kentucky (home), Auburn (home) and Arkansas (road).

Here are the other SEC on CBS games that have been announced:

Sept. 26- Mississippi State at LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 31- LSU at Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7- Florida vs Georgia in Jacksonville at 2:30 CT

Dec. 19 - SEC Football Championship game, time TBD.