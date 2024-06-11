Alabama has landed a blue-chip offensive line prospect in the Class of 2025 for the second time in as many days. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide received a commitment pledge from four-star offensive tackle Mal Waldrep.

Waldrep plays for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama where he won an AHSAA 7A title with the Red Devils last season. He is ranked as the No. 15 player in Alabama and is fresh off a strong official visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Waldrep swapped a trip to Auburn for this visit to Alabama and is now the Crimson Tide's 14th commitment in the 2025 class.

Despite having a top-four that included Clemson, Florida and Tennessee, Waldrep didn't need to see anything more from his other contenders following his official visit to Tuscaloosa. He was at Clemson last weekend and was set to visit Florida on June 14. But as it did for Keelon Russell, Chuck McDonald and fellow offensive line commit Michael Carroll, an Alabama OV put the Tide over the top.

Waldrep has formed a strong relationship with Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who visited the four-star talent in April. Waldrep also has past ties to the Crimson Tide as both of his parents attended UA. His father played for Alabama from 1998-2002.

Alabama now has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class with 14 commits pledged to the Crimson Tide. Waldrep is also the fifth in-state prospect to commit to Alabama, joining safety Derick Smith, defensive tackle Antonio Coleman, linebacker Myles Johnson and running back Anthony Rogers.