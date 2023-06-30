Alabama is parting ways with one of its most promising defenders. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jamil Burrough's entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, two weeks after facing discipline for a physical altercation involving Alabama director of player development Josh Chapman.

Unless he is granted an NCAA waiver, Burroughs will not be eligible to play in the coming season but will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

According to sources, Burroughs was facing suspension from the team after hitting Chapman following an incident at Bryant Hall on Alabama's campus. Burroughs and a group including other Crimson Tide players were playing with gel pellet guns when cops were called to stop the disturbance. From there, Chapman arrived to confiscate the pellet guns from the players. While other players cooperated with the assistant, Burrough's refused to relinquish his gun before striking Chapman.

Burroughs played in 11 games last season, recording a sack and two tackles for a loss to go with a pair of quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle is viewed as one of Alabama’s inside pass-rushers and was a candidate for extended playing time this fall.

“Jamil Burroughs is one of the best pass rushers in the nation,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said in April. “I'm excited for him to go out and show it this year. Jamil is so quick and he's very smart as well.”

Burroughs, a Powder Springs, Georgia native, came to Alabama as the No. 243 overall player and No. 24 defensive tackle in the 2020 class.

Even without Burroughs, Alabama is deep across the defensive line, carrying 14 scholarship players at the position. The Crimson Tide lost two veteran tackles in D.J. Dale and Byron Young this offseason but returns starters Jaheim Oatis and Tim Smith as well as veteran Justin Eboigbe.