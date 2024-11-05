Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud draws praise for growth this season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud was on the field for 22 snaps of the Tide’s 34-0 drubbing of Missouri on Saturday. The redshirt freshman’s snap count was the highest it’s been so far this season.

That’s not by accident. Renaud has earned the opportunity for extended playing time and has developed over the course of the campaign into a solid depth piece for the Crimson Tide. Renaud has logged double-digit snaps in two of his last three games. He made one of his season-high four tackles against Missouri during the Tide’s goal line stand in the fourth quarter and has drawn praise for his growth during his second season in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m excited about Jordan Renaud,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday. “There’s a number of young guys that I’m excited about, but that’s certainly one to point towards. I think Jordan is continuing to grow in our defense and in understanding what to do. We talk about those things, right? Knowing when to take chances, when to take risks, all that goes on on the back end, that goes up front. And then just doing your job at a more consistent level than maybe he was at the beginning of the season.”

Renaud has eight tackles and 0.5 sacks in seven appearances for the Crimson Tide so far. He has been Alabama’s third option at the Bandit position this season and even jumped ahead of the Crimson Tide’s No. 1 recruit in 2023 Keon Keeley.

The former four-star’s earned playing time is even more impressive considering the Bandit role is anchored by veterans LT Overton and Jah-Marien Latham. Both players have been excellent at times this season, but that hasn’t stopped Renaud from contributing and making the most of any playing time he gets. His 67.7 defense grade from Pro Football Focus was the ninth-highest on the team against Missouri and his 73.7 tackle grade was his second-best mark this season.

“I mean, credit him,” Wommack said. “You’ve got two players in Jah-Marien Latham and LT Overton that are playing good football right now. So for him to elevate his game to be in the conversation and find ways for us to have to find ways to get him on the field, I think speaks to who he is and the work that he's put in. But also, I think dude's got a really bright future.”

That bright future could soon become the present as Renaud continues to improve. His growth will be crucial for the Crimson Tide not only as a depth piece in 2024 but as it looks to fill the starting Bandit spot in 2025. Overton’s NFL Draft stock has continued to rise, while Latham could also turn pro should he continue his strong season. The redshirt senior has 24 tackles and a sack so far.

As Alabama prepares to face a vaunted offensive line in No. 14 LSU this week, Renaud’s emergence as a legitimate pass rush option for the Tide gives the Tigers another wrinkle to deal with as Alabama looks to come away with a massive victory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“He’s shown a lot, he’s improved a lot,” Latham said of his younger teammate. “He’s getting a lot of playing time. He’s creating production for himself. Everything's going the right way he’s just gotta keep working.”