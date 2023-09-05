“Personally to me, I don’t think it was a flag,” Oatis said. “I guess just trying to get to him aggressively, trying to show him that our D-line can get back there pretty easily.”

Ultimately, Alabama didn’t have to pay the price for the penalty as MTSU went on to miss a 32-yard field goal attempt on the drive. However, that didn’t stop Oatis from pleading his case Tuesday when asked about the call.

Oatis broke into the backfield with his hand up to block the pass. While he never attempted to tackle Vattiato, he collided with him after the pass was thrown, drawing the flag.

Jaheim Oatis wound up as the guilty party of an unnecessary roughness penalty during the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 56-7 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The flag came after the 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive tackle ran into MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato following an incomplete pass on a first-and-10 from the Alabama 18-yard line.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s defense committed just one penalty during last weekend’s season opener. The man who was flagged believes it was a bit of a soft call.

Oatis’ penalty aside, Alabama played a well-disciplined game against MTSU. Its only other flag came on special teams as receiver Ja’Corey Brooks was called for a hold on a punt return in the fourth quarter. That’s a vast improvement for a team that finished tied for No. 126 in the nation last year averaging 7.9 penalties per game.

“Just being disciplined,” starting right tackle J.C. Latham when asked about the improvement. “Understanding the game plan. Being more intricate in how you prepare for every single game and every single play. You want to understand that every single play has details within. A yard or two off can be the difference in a play being successful or not.”

Penalties were certainly a problem in both of Alabama’s losses last season. The Crimson Tide was flagged 17 times for 130 yards during its 52-49 loss at Tennessee and nine times for 92 yards during a 32-31 overtime defeat at LSU. While flags weren’t the only factors, better discipline could have swayed things in Alabama’s favor on both occasions.

“Penalties kind of put you behind the track,” Latham said. “The scheme might be a little off now because instead of it being second and 7 or second and 6, it will be second and 13 or 14, whatever it might be depending on the penalty. I know I was one of the guys on the team who got a lot of penalties, so that was my goal to be disciplined and just be locked in on every single play.”

Alabama has put a high emphasis on playing clean this offseason as the team has implemented a punishment system where players are required to perform up-downs for mental mistakes during practice.

The Tide won’t need a reminder about the importance of self-discipline with Texas coming to town this weekend. Alabama barely survived last year’s trip to Austin, needing a late field goal to escape with a 20-19 victory. Perhaps that game wouldn’t have been so close had the Tide not piled up 15 penalties for 100 yards.

According to Oatis, there hasn’t been any extra emphasis on penalties this week. However, expect the topic to remain at the forefront of Alabama’s focus throughout the season.

“We did pretty good first game with the penalties. We only had one,” Oatis said. “That’s one thing we talk about every day is eliminating all the penalties and just get after it in the game.”