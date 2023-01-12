Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold was named a Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American, the FWAA announced on Thursday afternoon.

It's Arnold's second All-American honor as the redshirt freshman was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and was a semifinalist for the FWAA's Shaun Alexander Award.

Terrion Arnold

Defensive Back

— Earned playing time in 11 games with seven starts during his first season of action

— Recorded 45 tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)

— Also contributed eight pass breakups to go with one interception and a fumble recovery

This information was gathered from a recent Alabama Athletics press release