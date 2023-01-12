News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-12 14:15:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama DB Terrion Arnold named FWAA Freshman All-American

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chase Lane (2) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chase Lane (2) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold was named a Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American, the FWAA announced on Thursday afternoon.

It's Arnold's second All-American honor as the redshirt freshman was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and was a semifinalist for the FWAA's Shaun Alexander Award.

Terrion Arnold

Defensive Back

— Earned playing time in 11 games with seven starts during his first season of action

— Recorded 45 tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)

— Also contributed eight pass breakups to go with one interception and a fumble recovery

This information was gathered from a recent Alabama Athletics press release

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}