The Alabama Crimson Tide now 3-0 will host the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Today we provide a very comprehensive preview regarding what you need to know going into week four of the college football season.

Game Details

Southern Miss. (2-1) @ No. 2 Alabama (3-0)

Saturday, September 21

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT | TV ESPN2

Play by play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Kelly Stouffer, Sideline: Lauren Sisler

Radio: Sirius/XM 81/81

Game Headlines

Terrell Lewis not seen at practice

'Smooth' Slade Bolden could be the latest facet to Alabama's potent offense

Alabama Crimson Tide film review vs. South Carolina

Alabama Stat Leaders

Tua Tagovailoa - 70 0f 91 for 1,007-yards with 12 TDs and 0 Ints

Najee Harris - 31 carries for 156-yards with 1 TD

Jerry Jeudy - 24 receptions for 308-yards with 4 TDs

DeVonta Smith - 18 Receptions for 237-yards with 3 TDs

Henry Ruggs III - 112 receptions for 202-yards with 2 TDs

Jaylen Waddle - 8 receptions for 154-yards

Xavier McKinney - 23 tackles, 1 Int, 1 FF

Raekwon Davis - 16 tackles, 0 sacks

Shane Lee - 19 tackles, 0 sacks

Anfernee Jennings - 15 tackles 2 Sacks

Trevon Diggs - 1 interception

Jordan Battle - 1 Interception

Patrick Surtain - 1 interception, 2 FF

Will Reichard - 4-7 on Field goals, 19 of 20 PATS, 3 Punts (Average 39.7), 31 Pts



Key Injuries

LaBryan Ray - Defensive End - Out indefinitely (foot)

Trey Sanders - Running back - Out indefinitely (foot)

Dylan Moses - Linebacker - Out Indefinitely (knee)

Joshua McMillon - Linebacker - Out indefinitely (knee)

Nigel Knott - Defensive back - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Hunter Brannon - Offensive line - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Alabama by the numbers

495 — Alabama’s 495 passing yards against South Carolina last week set the school’s single-game record. The Crimson Tide’s previous best came in the 1969 Iron Bowl when it passed for 484 yards against Auburn. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards last week, while backup Mac Jones chipped in 51 yards through the air. Together, the duo completed 33 of 39 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns.

125 — The good news is Alabama’s punting numbers have been better than last year. The bad news is it hasn’t been by much. The Crimson Tide currently ranks No. 125 out of 130 Division I schools, averaging 36.57 yards per punt. Last year, Alabama finished No. 128 in the nation, averaging 35.76 yards per boot.

21 — Najee Harris did something last week that hasn’t been done by an Alabama back in nearly 21 years. The junior’s 87 receiving yards against South Carolina are the most by a Crimson Tide back since Shaun Alexander recorded 110 receiving yards against Mississippi State on Nov. 14, 1998.

9 — Alabama has gone nine straight games without a 100-yard rusher. Damien Harris was the last Crimson Tide player to eclipse the century mark on the ground when he ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries during last year’s 29-0 victory over LSU.

4 — Alabama currently features four receivers with 1,000 or more career receiving yards. Jerry Jeudy leads the bunch with 1,887 yards through the air and is followed by Henry Ruggs III (1,172), DeVonta Smith (1,090) and Jaylen Waddle (1,002).

Southern Miss by the numbers

463 yards — Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham completed 28 of 36 passes for 463 yards and two touchdowns last week against Troy. The passing total was the second most in school history behind Nick Mullens who threw for 591 yards against Rice in 2016.

209 — Southern Miss receiver Quez Watkins also had a big day against Troy, pulling in seven receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. The 209 yards through the air were a career-best for the Athens, Ala. native and marked the fifth-highest single-game total in school history.

47.40 — The Golden Eagles feature the nation’s top kick returner in Jaylond Adams, who is averaging 47.4 yards per return with two touchdowns through three games. Adams is also a deadly punt returner and ranks No. 2 in the nation, averaging 25 yards per return with a score.

6 — Southern Miss has lost its previous six meetings against Alabama. The Golden Eagles’ last victory over the Crimson Tide came in 2000 when it shut out Alabama 21-0 inside Legion Field in Birmingham. In total the two schools have played each other 43 times with Alabama holding a 36-5-2 advantage in the series.

5 — The Golden Eagles will play just five home games for the first time since 2013 this fall and only the third time since 2005. This week’s game will end a three-game road swing for Southern Miss as it has already traveled to Mississippi State and Troy.