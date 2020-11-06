Alabama Crimson Tide true freshmen snap counts
Here is a look at the Alabama true freshmen snap counts through six games.
Offense - Sorted by most snap counts
QB - Bryce Young - 51 snaps | Grades here
WR - Javon Baker - 13 snaps | Grades here
WR - Traeshon Holden - 13 snaps | Grades here
WR - Thaiu Jones Bell - 6 snaps | Grades here
RB - Jase McClellan - 3 snaps | Grades here
RB - Roydell Williams - 2 snaps | Grades here
RB - Kyle Edwards - 0 snaps | Grades here
OL - Seth McLaughlin - 0 snaps | Grades here
OL - Javion Cohen - 0 snaps | Grades here
OL - Damien George - 0 snaps | Grades here
P - Sam Johnson - started in 4 games | Grades here
Defense
DB - Malachi Moore - 410 snaps | Grades here
OLB - William Anderson - 296 | Grades here
DB - Brian Branch - 79 snaps | Grades here
OLB - Drew Sanders - 29 snaps | Grades here
DT - Tim Smith - 29 snaps | Grades here
DL - Jamil Burroughs - 22 snaps | Grades here
DL - Jah-Marien Latham - 3 snaps | Grades here
LB - Quandarrius Robinson - 0 snaps | Grades here
LB - Chris Braswell - snaps | Grades here
DB - Kristian Story - 0 snaps | Grades here
DB - Jahquez Robinson - 0 snaps | Grades here
LB - Demouy Kennedy - 0 snaps | Grades here
LB - Jackson Bratton - 0 snaps | Grades here