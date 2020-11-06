 Alabama Crimson Tide Football News
Alabama Crimson Tide true freshmen snap counts

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Here is a look at the Alabama true freshmen snap counts through six games.

Offense - Sorted by most snap counts

QB - Bryce Young - 51 snaps | Grades here

WR - Javon Baker - 13 snaps | Grades here

WR - Traeshon Holden - 13 snaps | Grades here

WR - Thaiu Jones Bell - 6 snaps | Grades here

RB - Jase McClellan - 3 snaps | Grades here

RB - Roydell Williams - 2 snaps | Grades here

RB - Kyle Edwards - 0 snaps | Grades here

OL - Seth McLaughlin - 0 snaps | Grades here

OL - Javion Cohen - 0 snaps | Grades here

OL - Damien George - 0 snaps | Grades here

P - Sam Johnson - started in 4 games | Grades here

Defense

DB - Malachi Moore - 410 snaps | Grades here

OLB - William Anderson - 296 | Grades here

DB - Brian Branch - 79 snaps | Grades here

OLB - Drew Sanders - 29 snaps | Grades here

DT - Tim Smith - 29 snaps | Grades here

DL - Jamil Burroughs - 22 snaps | Grades here

DL - Jah-Marien Latham - 3 snaps | Grades here

LB - Quandarrius Robinson - 0 snaps | Grades here

LB - Chris Braswell - snaps | Grades here

DB - Kristian Story - 0 snaps | Grades here

DB - Jahquez Robinson - 0 snaps | Grades here

LB - Demouy Kennedy - 0 snaps | Grades here

LB - Jackson Bratton - 0 snaps | Grades here

Freshman Malachi Moore has played in 410 snaps this season for the Alabama Crimson Tide
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
{{ article.author_name }}