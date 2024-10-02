PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
SEC posts initial availability report for No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

After Kalen DeBoer provided a brief glance at Alabama’s injury status Wednesday morning, we now have a fuller look at where the Crimson Tide stands heading into this week’s game at Vanderbilt.

The Tide listed two players on this week’s initial mandated availability report posted by the SEC on Wednesday night. Wide receiver Kendrick Law was labeled questionable after leaving last weekend's game against Georgia with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson was listed as probable after sustaining an apparent leg injury against the Bulldogs.

Law suffered his injury during a failed double-pass attempt in the second quarter. After limping off the field, the receiver did not return to the game. Earlier Wednesday, DeBoer spoke about Law, stating it was too early to determine whether or not he'd be able to play against Vanderbilt this week.

“I wouldn’t rule him out,” DeBoer said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “But he’s still working through it. Definitely not a for-sure thing or anything right now at this point. Unsure what that will look like here at the end of the week.”

Jefferson injured his leg while attempting to make a third-down stop early in the second quarter. The senior was able to leave the field under his own power but did not return. He was later seen wearing a black sleeve on his leg on the sideline.

Coming off an open week on its schedule, Vanderbilt had eight players listed on Wednesday's availability report.

Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood, cornerback Mark Davis and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan are all listed as out for the Commodores. Edge rusher Boubacar Diakite and wide receiver Joseph McVay are listed as questionable while receiver Loic Fouonji, safety Dontae Carter and defensive lineman Khordae Sydor are all listed as probable.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will travel to Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside FirstBank Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

