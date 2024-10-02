After Kalen DeBoer provided a brief glance at Alabama’s injury status Wednesday morning, we now have a fuller look at where the Crimson Tide stands heading into this week’s game at Vanderbilt.

The Tide listed two players on this week’s initial mandated availability report posted by the SEC on Wednesday night. Wide receiver Kendrick Law was labeled questionable after leaving last weekend's game against Georgia with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson was listed as probable after sustaining an apparent leg injury against the Bulldogs.

Law suffered his injury during a failed double-pass attempt in the second quarter. After limping off the field, the receiver did not return to the game. Earlier Wednesday, DeBoer spoke about Law, stating it was too early to determine whether or not he'd be able to play against Vanderbilt this week.

“I wouldn’t rule him out,” DeBoer said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “But he’s still working through it. Definitely not a for-sure thing or anything right now at this point. Unsure what that will look like here at the end of the week.”

Jefferson injured his leg while attempting to make a third-down stop early in the second quarter. The senior was able to leave the field under his own power but did not return. He was later seen wearing a black sleeve on his leg on the sideline.

Coming off an open week on its schedule, Vanderbilt had eight players listed on Wednesday's availability report.

Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood, cornerback Mark Davis and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan are all listed as out for the Commodores. Edge rusher Boubacar Diakite and wide receiver Joseph McVay are listed as questionable while receiver Loic Fouonji, safety Dontae Carter and defensive lineman Khordae Sydor are all listed as probable.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will travel to Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside FirstBank Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.