Kalen DeBoer issues injury report on two Alabama players

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Kendrick Law. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The SEC’s official availability report will be revealed Wednesday evening. But before the mandated report, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on a pair of players who picked up knocks during last weekend’s game against Georgia.

Wide receiver Kendrick Law suffered a lower-body injury on a failed double-pass attempt early in the second quarter. After leaving the game, he did not return.

“I wouldn’t rule him out,” DeBoer said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “But he’s still working through it. Definitely not a for-sure thing or anything right now at this point. Unsure what that will look like here at the end of the week.”

DeBoer provided a clearer update on starting Husky DeVonta Smith, who left the game in the third quarter and then again in the fourth quarter against Georiga. According to the head coach the defensive back was just dealing with cramps and should be good to go for this weekend’s matchup.

Linebacker Justin Jefferson injured his leg while attempting to make a third-down stop early in the second quarter. The senior was able to leave the field under his own power but did not return. He was later seen wearing a black sleeve on his leg on the sideline. DeBoer has not provided an update on Jefferson.

The SEC’s availability report will be released around 7:10 p.m. CT Wednesday. It will be followed by updates around the same time on Thursday and Friday before a final posting 90 minutes before the game on Saturday.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will travel to Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside FirstBank Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

