Following last weekend's blowout victory over Texas A&M, Alabama will hit the road and play Ole Miss where Nick Saban will face another former assistant coach in Lane Kiffin. The Crimson Tide is currently a 23-point favorite heading into the matchup. Today, Kyle Henderson provides insight and analysis on the entire Alabama Football roster after Texas A&M.

1. Ben Davis - Davis has played in a total of 14 games since his time at Alabama and recorded four tackles. Listed as the No. 2 SAM OLB behind Chris Allen. Against Missouri: Played in 14 snaps Against A&M: Did not play

2. Keilan Robinson - No word on the sophomore running back that played in eight games for Alabama last season as a freshman. Nick Saban has not commented on him and Robinson is not in the transfer portal as of September 14, 2020.

2. Patrick Surtain II - Now entering his junior season, Surtain II will be starting at corner for the Crimson Tide. Clear leader of the secondary. All-American type player. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps in the opener and had a PFF grade of 66.1 with a pass coverage grade of 69.9. Surtain had 1 tackle and 1 fumble recovery. He was targeted 3 times and allowed one reception. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 79 snaps agains the Aggies and was targeted just two times, allowing one reception. Had one tackle in the game.

3. Xavier Williams - Entering his Redshirt sophomore season, Williams is competing for the fourth receiver position. We have heard good things about him this fall training camp. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps

3. Daniel Wright - Redshirt junior that projects to start the safety position in 2020. Wright has played in 31 games during his time at Alabama and is super athletic. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. Led the defense with 11 total tackles. PFF grade was 59.1 in 75 snaps which was the second-lowest of any of the starters. Started against Texas A&M: Played 79 snaps against A&M and had a PFF coverage grade of 86.6 which was the highest on the team. In the first half of the game, Wright had the opportunity to lay into a defender, but the WR stayed in bounds for a 47-yard TD, Wright later returned a INT for a TD. Wright has 14 tackles on the season.

4. Chris Allen - One of the vets for the defense that projects as a starter at the outside linebacker position in 2020 with Ben Davis. He played in 13 games last year. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. : Played in just 28 snaps. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 52 snaps against A&M and had a pass rush grade of 62.5, had three tackles and one tackle for a loss.

4. Brian Robinson Jr. - Now a senior at Alabama, Robinson has had a wonderful fall training camp and paired with Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide has two of the most talented running backs in the nation. Robinson rushed for 441-yards with 5 touchdowns in 2019. Against Missouri: Played in 18 snaps and ran the football 4 times for 18-yards. The glaring mistake was dropping a for-sure touchdown pass. Against Texas A&M: Played in 17 snaps and graded out 83.8. Led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 62-yards, average of 6.0.

5. Jalyn Armour-Davis - Current redshirt sophomore that we have not heard much about during fall training camp. Played in eight games last year. Was recently seen at practice on Thursday, September 17.

5. Javon Baker - Freshman WR that really turned heads during fall training camp. Projects to get plenty of playing time in 2020. It would not be out of the question to pencil him in as the fourth-best WR on the team.

6. DeVonta Smith - Senior leader at the WR position. Was a team captain as a junior, caught for 1,200-yards last season. Part of Alabama’s 1-2 punch at WR along with Jaylen Waddle. In total, Smith has caught for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns since the 2017 season. Started against Missouri: Played in 66 snaps in the opener and had a PFF Grade of 69.1 Finished with 8 receptions for 89-yards. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 55 snaps against the Aggies and graded out at 79.6. Caught for 6 receptions for 63-yards. Through two games, Smith has 14 receptions for 152-yards and one touchdown.

7. Brandon Turnage - Redshirt freshman DB. Working with the twos. Should have opportunities to get onto the field this season.

8. Christian Harris - Sophomore that projects to start at the inside linebacker position next to Dylan Moses. When you think of Harris, think of a younger Moses, very similar in their game and their intelligence. Harris played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and recorded 63 tackles. Started Against Missouri: Opened the season playing absolutely lights out and played fast. Following the game, Saban said he plays with more confidence with Dylan Moses next to him. PFF grade of 72.5 and recorded 6 tackles, one sack, and 2 tackles for a loss. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 76 snaps against A&M and continues to be one of the most productive players on Alabama's defense. Plays fast, hits hard, your perfect ILB. Led the team with 10 tackles and through two games he has 16 tackles which leads the team.

8. John Metchie III - Projects as Alabama’s third WR after DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Metchie had an outstanding fall training camp, think of him as a player on the rise. Started against Missouri: Played in 49 snaps and had a PFF grade of 65.2, had 2 catches for 42-yards. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 45 snaps against the Aggies and graded out at 84.3 and has his breakout performance catching for 5 receptions for 181-yards with 2 TDs. Through two games he has 7 receptions for 223-yards which is second on the team.

9. Bryce Young - Freshman quarterback that has shown great promise over fall training camp. Improved weekly and showed plenty this fall camp what he is bringing to the table. It’s obvious that he is ready to get onto the field. Against Missouri: Came in late in the second half to lead the Alabama offense and played in 23 snaps. Made some good plays and some not so good plays in his debut. Was 5 of 8 for 54-yards and displayed his ability to fit the ball into tight windows and also escaped the pocket to make plays and made some quick thinking decisions. Did fumble the football which was the one glaring mistake. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps

9. Jordan Battle - Sophomore that played in 13 games last year as a true freshman. Will be a starter at the safety position. A highly productive defensive player that is also known as a defensive leader. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps against Missouri and had a PFF grade of 68.4 with a pass coverage grade of 70.2 Battle finished with 6 tackles in week one. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 57 snaps against the Aggies and delivered a few big blows. Was second on the team in total tackles in week two with 9 and had one pass breakup. Is second on the team in total tackles with 15.

10. Mac Jones - Redshirt junior quarterback that has played in a total of 26 games during his three seasons at Alabama. Played in 12 games last year throwing for 1,626-yards with 15 touchdowns. Projected starter against Missouri, team leader, has bulked up year over year, has proven toughness on the field. Started against Missouri: Played in 45 snaps and had a PFF grade of 91.1. Had very good ball placement and a lot of zip on the ball. In the opener, he was 18 of 24 passing for 249-yards with two touchdowns. Overall, Jones played like the veteran we expected him to be and looked like the top quarterback in the entire SEC. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 56 snaps against the Aggies, graded out 92.5 and was 20 of 27 passing for 435-yards with 4 TDs and 1 int. Season totals threw two games: 38 of 51 for 648-yards with 6 TDs and 1 int, passer rating of 222.1. After his hot start, it's clear he's not only QB1, but is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation.

10. Ale Kaho - Junior inside linebacker that dealt with an injury early before fall training camp, but has been at the majority of camp and has continued to get work in. Kaho has played in 28 games in two seasons at Alabama.

11. Traeshon Holden - True freshman WR that has looked solid in camp. He’s one of Alabama’s bigger receivers at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds.

11. Kristian Story - True freshman DB that has turned heads a few times during fall training camp. It’s unsure at this moment how much time we’ll see from him in the early season.

12. Skyler DeLong - Junior punter that is still listed on Alabama’s roster, but we have not seen any footage of him at camp. DeLong has played in 11 games in the past two seasons for Alabama. Currently not in the transfer portal.

13. Malachi Moore - True Freshman DB that has been among one of the top-performing freshmen this September. Look for Moore to get playing time or even be dubbed as the starter at star position in week one. Started Against Missouri: Played in 63 snaps in week one and had a PFF grade of 54.3, finished with 3 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. Looked to play with a lot of speed and was in on a lot of plays. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 78 snaps against the Aggies and recorded his first career interception and also had six tackles and one pass break-up. For a true freshman, he's playing a very high level.

