It didn’t take long for the Aggies to find that out the hard way. Three plays into Alabama’s first drive, Metchie found himself on the other side of a deep ball from Mac Jones, securing the pass in stride for a 78-yard touchdown to put the Crimson Tide on the board first.

Texas A&M can’t say it wasn’t warned. Earlier this week, Jaylen Waddle heaped praise on fellow Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, stating that the sophomore has some “sneaky speed to him.”

“I told you about his sneaky speed,” Waddle said smiling, “He got to showcase that today.”

Metchie posted a game-high 181 yards and two touchdowns on five catches, all career highs. His 78-yard score was followed by a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the fourth quarter as No. 2 Alabama put the finishing touches on a 52-24 victory over Texas A&M.

“We always thought Jonathan is a real threat,” head coach Nick Saban said. “He got the opportunities today. I think you’ll see different guys out of this group of guys get those opportunities on various days. He had one other one that we overthrew or else it would have been a big play.

“Very capable guy. Worked very hard, and I think this is something that’s going to really help his confidence and also something that’s going to help us develop confidence with his teammates. We need as many weapons as we possibly can, so I’m excited to see him have a good day today.”

After recording just four receptions for 23 yards as a reserve last season, Metchie stepped into a starting role this year alongside Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. So far, that trio has caused nightmares for opposing secondaries.

Waddle hauled in five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M, bringing his season totals to a team-high 276 yards and three scores on 13 catches. Metchie is second on the team with 223 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions, while Smith has a team-high 14 catches for 152 yards and a score.