There’s still plenty of football to be played, but so far this season is setting up as another matchup between Alabama and Clemson. Both schools continued to hold their places in the national polls released Sunday as the Tigers took the No. 1 spot while the Crimson Tide finished No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25.

Alabama did receive a few more first-place votes than last week, following it 52-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tide earned 14 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and eight first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, the Aggies dropped from No. 13 to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

This week Alabama will travel to Ole Miss for a 5 p.m. CT kickoff next Saturday. The Rebels (1-1) are coming off a 42-41 overtime win over Kentucky last week.