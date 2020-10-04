 Where Alabama football stands in college football rankings, AP poll
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-04 13:04:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama continues to pick up ground in polls following win over Texas A&M

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

There’s still plenty of football to be played, but so far this season is setting up as another matchup between Alabama and Clemson. Both schools continued to hold their places in the national polls released Sunday as the Tigers took the No. 1 spot while the Crimson Tide finished No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25.

Alabama did receive a few more first-place votes than last week, following it 52-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tide earned 14 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and eight first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, the Aggies dropped from No. 13 to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

This week Alabama will travel to Ole Miss for a 5 p.m. CT kickoff next Saturday. The Rebels (1-1) are coming off a 42-41 overtime win over Kentucky last week.

College football national polls 
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (46)

Clemson

2

Alabama (14)

Alabama (8)

3

Georgia/Florida

Georgia

4


Florida

5

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

6

Ohio State (2)

Ohio State (2)

7

Miami

Miami

8

Penn State

North Carolina

9

North Carolina

Penn State

10

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

11

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

12

Tennessee

Oregon

13

Auburn

Auburn

14

Wisconsin

Tennessee

15

BYU

BYU

16

LSU

Wisconsin

17

Oregon

LSU

18

Virginia Tech

SMU

19

Michigan

Virginia Tech

20

Texas A&M

Michigan

21

SMU

Texas A&M

22

Texas

Texas

23

UL-Lafayette

UL-Lafayette

24

Iowa State

Iowa State

25

Central Florida

Minnesota

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs after making a catch while Texas A&M defensive back Myles Jones (0) makes the tackle at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Imagn
