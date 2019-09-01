News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide player grade outs vs. Duke

After each game of the season, Pro-Football Focus distributes player grades for each college football team. Pro-Football Focus is a network composed of former coaches, players, and NFL Scouts and each week at BamaInsider.com, our staff will provide the grade outs on the Crimson Tide.

Mn8dpag2xd6vxlkdnf3o
Terrell Lewis had a defensive grade of 91.1 against Duke

Top Five Offensive Player Grades from PFF 

1. Jerry Jeudy - WR - 89.9

2. Jaylen Waddle - WR - 84.0

3. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - 81.2

4. Jedrick Wills Jr. - RT - 79.4

5. DeVonta Smith - WR - 69.0

Top Five Defensive Player Grades from PFF 

1. Terrell Lewis - OLB - 91.1

2. Jared Mayden - SS - 82.0

3. Patrick Surtain II - SCB - 80.5

4. Anfernee Jennings - OLB - 80.3

5. Shane Lee - ILB - 77.0

