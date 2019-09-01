Alabama Crimson Tide player grade outs vs. Duke
After each game of the season, Pro-Football Focus distributes player grades for each college football team. Pro-Football Focus is a network composed of former coaches, players, and NFL Scouts and each week at BamaInsider.com, our staff will provide the grade outs on the Crimson Tide.
Top Five Offensive Player Grades from PFF
1. Jerry Jeudy - WR - 89.9
2. Jaylen Waddle - WR - 84.0
3. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - 81.2
4. Jedrick Wills Jr. - RT - 79.4
5. DeVonta Smith - WR - 69.0
Top Five Defensive Player Grades from PFF
1. Terrell Lewis - OLB - 91.1
2. Jared Mayden - SS - 82.0
3. Patrick Surtain II - SCB - 80.5
4. Anfernee Jennings - OLB - 80.3
5. Shane Lee - ILB - 77.0
