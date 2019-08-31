{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 18:38:53 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Nick Saban Press Conference after Alabama's 42-3 win over Duke
Kyle Henderson
•
BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Watch Nick Saban's press conference following Alabama's 42-3 win over Duke. Scroll down for player interviews as well.
Alabama Crimson Tide rebounds from slow start to blow out Duke in opener
Five Things You Learned
What Tua Tagovailoa had to say after throwing for 336-yards with 4 touchdowns against Duke
Terrell Lewis after monster performance against Duke
Trevon Diggs after Alabama's win over Duke
Final Offensive Stats
Final Defensive Stats vs. Duke