Nick Saban Press Conference after Alabama's 42-3 win over Duke

Watch Nick Saban's press conference following Alabama's 42-3 win over Duke. Scroll down for player interviews as well.

Alabama Crimson Tide rebounds from slow start to blow out Duke in opener

Five Things You Learned

What Tua Tagovailoa had to say after throwing for 336-yards with 4 touchdowns against Duke 

Terrell Lewis after monster performance against Duke

Trevon Diggs after Alabama's win over Duke

Final Offensive Stats

Final Defensive Stats vs. Duke

