Offensive Takeaways

1. Tua Tagovailoa was dazzling

Any doubt you had about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming into the season should be completely erased. The junior quarterback dazzled passing for 26 of 31 of 336-yards with four touchdowns finishing with a passing rating of 217.5 and he didn’t even play the fourth quarter. For comparison sake, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence finished 13 of 23 for 168-yards against Georgia Tech with a passing rating of just 114.8. Tagovailoa displayed good escapability in the first quarter evading defenders while keeping his eyes downfield and also displayed good short-range passes to his very dangerous receivers under Steve Sarkisian’s new play-action style offense. 2. Jerry Jeudy for Heisman

It’s clear we are watching greatness with Jerry Jeudy. The junior receiver who runs like he has a jet pack on recorded 10 receptions for 137-yards with one touchdown. Jeudy has an NFL type ability to make plays after the catch and likely the stickiest hands in all of college football. If he continues balling out each weekend, Tua Tagovailoa’s biggest challenger for the Heisman trophy is going to be his go-to target. 3. Where was the running game? Did Duke’s defense shut down Alabama’s run game? Did the fact that Najee Harris and Brian Robinson were suspended for the first quarter play a major role in the game-plan, was it something else? The Alabama run game was a head-scratcher Saturday and here are the numbers: Jerome Ford led the team with 10-carries for 65-yards, his longest was a 37-yard touchdown late in the game. Najee Harris rushed 12 times for 55-yards, an average of 4.3, Brian Robinson rushed 9 times for just 11-yards, an average of 1.0, and freshman Keilan Robinson rushed 2 times for 5-yards. Maybe these short runs allowed intermediate passes to open up or maybe the run game never got off the ground. 4. Redzone offense Sarkisian did a good job with the offense in the red-zone as Alabama finished 3 for 3 on the night. Brian Robinson scored from 1-yard out, Tua Tagovailoa hit Major Tennison for a 1-yard pass, and Tagovailoa threw a laser to DeVonta Smith for a score. With so many weapons, Sarkisian’s offense has little excuse to struggle when they get into down and distance or into red-zone territory. Robinson is going to be a beast in goal-line and how about Ale Kaho lining up at fullback as the lead blocker. 5. Thoughts on the offensive line

The offensive line starters for the night read like this: At left tackle: Alex Leatherwood, left guard Evan Neal, center Chris Owens, right guard Landon Dickerson, and at right tackle was Jedrick Wills Jr. Emil Ekiyor who went down with a knee injury played plenty as did senior Matt Womack as we expected. Owens had a holding penalty which negated a big offensive play, but he made a few downfield blocks tonight there were impressive. Dickerson got under Duke defensive lineman Edgar Cerenord’s skin and Cerenord was actually ejected after attacking Dickerson. As a whole, the offensive line that started off stagnant allowed just one quarterback sack, and helped the offense go for over 500-total yards.

Defensive Takeaways

6. Freshmen Inside Linebackers

Shane Lee and Christian Harris fared very well in their first college football game. Saban was pleased after the game and the duo combined for 12 tackles, each recording six apiece. Lee was filling every hole and Harris displayed good pass coverage skills. While they can only get better, their first quarter test will come against South Carolina’s imposing backfield. 7. Defensive Veteran Leadership The veterans of the defense played well Saturday and Saban has been asking for this team to find an identity all fall camp and you could see players such as safety Xavier McKinney, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and Raekwon Davis emerge as playmakers and leaders. McKinney played exceptional leading the team in tackles with eight, Jennings had 6 as did Davis. This is very important as McKinney is the leader of the secondary, Jennings the leader of the backers, and Davis of the defensive line. 8. Corners, the good and the needs improvement Senior Trevon Diggs found himself in the right place at the right time more than a few times on Saturday. He recovered a fumble after Patrick Surtain II stripped a loose ball and then later Diggs came up with his first interception of the season. Sophomore Josh Jobe struggled at times and was called for two pass interference penalties, the first call involved a play where he did not even turn his head around to look for the football. The coaches obviously have faith in his abilities, but tonight Jobe played sophomorically.

Special Teams Takeaways

9. Following the game, Saban said he was pleased with his true freshman kicker Will Reichard. Reichard missed two very long field goals, the first from 49-yards out and the second from 48-yards out. Reichard also punted and hit two punts for a total of 80-yards, and also kicked off seven times for 455-yards with seven touchbacks, and maybe the most important thing of all, Reichard was 6 of 6 on extra points.



Misc. Takeaways

10. Alabama had 30 first downs on the night (15 passing and 14 rushing) compared to Duke’s 11. The Crimson Tide racked up a total of 512-yards compared to Duke’s 204-yards of total offense. Duke Quarterback Quentin Harris threw for just 97-yards and Duke’s leading rusher was All-ACC All-Purpose Back Deon Jackson who ran for just 36-yards. The Crimson Tide is now an all-time 13-0 in season openers under Nick Saban.



