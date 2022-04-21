Alabama Crimson Tide: Part 2 New recruiting territories

Peter Woods is a top priority for Freddie Roach

Freddie Roach, defensive line coach

The area: Roach will continue to recruit several of the same areas including Birmingham, north Alabama, Memphis, north Louisiana and Arkansas. He will also recruit Missouri, Kansas Notable targets in those areas: Jahlil Hurley (Alabama commitment), Peter Woods, Kelby Collins, Elijah Davis, Tony Mitchell, Hunter Osborne Bone says: The defensive line class is a priority position for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class. There are quite a few targets in his territory including Peter Woods, Kelby Collins and Hunter Osborne. All three grew up Alabama fans. Roach is also in charge of recruiting priority JuCo defensive line target Elijah Davis. Alabama needs a banner year on the d-line front.

Coleman Hutzler has his eyes set on several targets including Jordan Renaud. (Rivals.com)

Coleman Hutzler, special teams coordinator/outside linebackers

The area: Hutzler will rack up the frequent flier miles this spring. The first year assistant for the Tide will have northern California along with Oregon and Washington. He will also spend a lot of time in the Lone Star State as the primary recruiter in south and central Texas. Notable targets in those areas: Rueben Owens, Jordan Renaud, Jayne Wayne, Riley Williams, Jalen Hale, Ryan Nibett, Derrion Gullette, Walker Lyons, Colton Vasek, Ian Reed Bone says: Does Alabama have someone who can get the job done in Texas? It's a tough place to recruit especially in the NIL age, but Alabama will not back down. Hutzler has a chance to make an impact in Texas. Renaud appears an Alabama lean. The Tide also has a strong change with Gullette, Niblett and Hale. Jayden Wayne has Alabama as his leader, but which side of the ball will he want to play? Riley Williams is another one from the Pacific Northwest with a lot of interest in Alabama.

Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers

Five-star WR Shelton Sampson is one of a few key targets in the Pelican State for Pete Golding. (Rivals.com)

The area: The area for Alabama's DC hasn't changed. He is still in charge of recruiting south Louisiana which includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Coach Golding will also recruit the southern part of Mississippi. Notable targets in those areas: Arch Manning, Eli Holstein, Shelton Sampson, William Randle, Suntarine Perkins Bone says: Coach Golding doesn't have many targets (at least not yet) as he did in last year's class. He is, however, recruiting some of the biggest names on the Tide's recruiting board. Will UA land Arch Manning or Eli Holstein? Alabama is on the short list for five-star receiver Shelton Sampson. Will Randle might end up in Alabama's class regardless of his teammate's (Manning) decision. Ole Miss linebacker commitment Suntarine Perkins visited Alabama earlier this spring after receiving an offer.

Charles Kelly, Associate defensive coordinator/safeties

Qua Russaw (left) and James Smith (right) are major targets for Charles Kelly.

The area: The seasoned vet on the Alabama staff had one heck of a haul in 2022 that placed him as one of the top recruiters in the country. Coach Kelly will focus primarily on some key areas in-state which includes Montgomery, Mobile, Auburn/Opelika/Phenix City. He will also recruit the Florida panhandle and west Georgia. Notable targets in those areas: Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama commitment), Qua Russaw, James Smith, Makari Vickers, AJ Harris, Tomarrion Parker, Karmello English. Bone says: Coach Kelly has wrapped up one early commitment in Yhonzae Pierre. He has a slew of other in-state targets which includes a few pair of teammates. Qua Russaw and James Smith will likely sign as a package deal. Can Kelly hold off Georgia, Auburn and others? It’s considered a success in Phenix City if Alabama can land at least one of the Central High School stars: Harris, Parker or English. Makari Vickers is a current lean to Alabama.

Travaris Robinson, cornerbacks

Five-star athlete Nycholas Harbor is on everyone's must-get list. (Rivals.com)

The area: The Miami native will take control of south Florida for the University of Alabama. He will also recruit north Atlanta (Roswell, Norcross, etc.). He takes on the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) after Sal Sunseri moved off-the-field. Notable targets in those areas: Brandon Inniss, Hykeem Williams, Nyckoles Harbor, Reuben Bain, Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes, Damari Brown, Olsen Patt Henry. Bone says: There aren't many coaches as connected in south Florida as Travaris Robinson. He will get thrown into the fire especially in Mario Cristobal's first year at Miami. He will need to go head-to-head with the big three in the Sunshine State along with all the other heavy hitters recruiting in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale area. Nyckoles Harbor is an incredibly gifted athlete wanted by every school in the country. T-Rob will also battle for top recruits in Georgia like Caleb Downs (who is possibly a slight lean to Alabama) and Justice Haynes (UGA legacy). He is known as an elite recruiter. T-Rob can prove it in year 1.

