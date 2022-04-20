James Smith loves Alabama's winning mentality

James Smith, Rivals100 defensive lineman from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, was back in the lab early Wednesday morning at Madhouse Training in his hometown. The trainers/coaches from the training facility have helped produce several top end college football players.

Smith and his highly-regarded teammate, Qua Russaw, are special. Both rank in the top five in the state of Alabama and can easily make a case for the top two spots. Smith and Russaw work-out together at 5:00 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday at Madhouse. They also train together most Saturdays unless they are visiting one of the many schools heavily pursuing the duo.

Countless interview requests from reporters across the country take place almost on a daily basis. College coaches are constantly recruiting both with hopes it can land their signature in December. An early commitment is not in the cards for either player as both plan to wait until the Early Signing Period to announce a decision.

Smith, who holds 40+ offers, will trim his list soon. He will likely announce a top 12 this week. He isn't ready to say which schools will make the cut, but it's safe to say Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M will make the list of contenders. He was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for A-Day.

"The visit was good," Smith said on Wednesday. "We watched the game and just relaxed. It was a good time. I thought Jalen Milroe looked good. Khurtiss did good out there. A few other defensive linemen did well. I talked to Coach Kelly, Coach Pete (Golding), Coach Saban and Coach Roach.

"My relationship with all the coaches is good. They see me playing anywhere on the defensive line. I can play tackle or end. I can move around. Coach Saban read some stuff off a sheet of paper about what he sees in me (strengths/ways to improve)."

Alabama has recruited the Montgomery area well through the years from players like Mack Wilson, Henry Ruggs and Shaun Dion Hamilton to current Alabama players like Anquin Barnes and Khurtiss Perry.

"Being around Mack is normal for me," he said. "He's always at Madhouse training. So it's nothing new with him. He is always telling me how Bama is going to push you to work. You can't just play around and do what you want. They are going to get the best out of you."

Alabama will remain in strong contention until he is ready to announce. The Crimson Tide continues to produce defensive linemen and will sell him on the fact he can become a major contributor. Other schools are doing the same, and it will remain a tight battle for the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder until the end.

"I like Alabama a lot," Smith said. "The thing that stands out the most to me about them is just they win. I like the way they use their defensive linemen. Khurtiss is there. He has told me what it's like there and how we can link up and play together. I am really looking for a school where it just feels like family.