Alabama Crimson Tide: Part 1 New recruiting territories
Bill O'Brien, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Area: Tuscaloosa, Northeast
Notable targets in the areas: Olaus Alinen, Ronan Hanafin, Wilkin Formby, Joenel Aguero, Jayden Bonsu
Bone says: Many people were thinking Coach O'Brien would spend one year in Tuscaloosa before returning to the NFL. He is now in his second year as the Tide's OC. Coach O'Brien is from the Northeast (Boston native) and has many connections in the area from his days as the head coach at Penn State and offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots. He recruits the Tide's quarterback targets (Arch Manning, Eli Holstein), and will spend time with each offensive recruit, but will spend a lot of time in familiar territory along with pushing for one local lineman (Formby).
Robert Gillespie, running backs coach
The area: Coach Gillespie has a few significant territories which includes Tampa/Bradenton where the Tide will spend a lot of time recruiting IMG Academy. He is also in charge of Orlando, southwest Florida and ATL.
Notable targets in those areas: Elliot Washington (Alabama commitment), Richard Young, Malik Bryant, Justice Haynes, Carnell Tate, Francis Mauigoa, Caleb Downs, Cedric Baxter, Aidan Mizell, Bryce Thornton, Payton Kirkland, Damon Wilson, Lawson Luckie, Devin Hyatt, Byson Rodgers, Clay Wedin, John Walker, Troy Bowles, Jordan Castell, Branden Strozier
Bone says: Coach Gillespie has his hands full especially in enemy territory. He currently has the Crimson Tide in great shape for top targets like Young, Bryant, Downs and Thornton. A long way to go, but he will receive heavy consideration as the top recruiter in the country if he can close strong.
Holmon Wiggins, Assistant Head Coach of offense/wide receivers
The area: Wiggins has primary focus on north Texas which includes Dallas-Fort Worth. He is also in charge of Oklahoma, Nevada (Vegas) and southern California (Los Angeles, San Diego).
Notable targets in those areas: Matayo Uiagalelei, Johntay Cook, Malik Muhammad, Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (JuCo), DeAndre Moore, Cooper Flanagan, Justyn Rhett, Jacobe Johnson, Peyton Bowen, A'Marion Peterson, Bai Jobe, Enow Etta, Kalib Hicks
Bone says: A big part of Wiggins recruiting job is to go after the best receivers in the country regardless of area. There are plenty of top targets in that regard which includes players like Brandon Inniss and Shelton Sampson, but there are some top receivers in his specific area this cycle including two of the best in Texas, Johntay Cook and Jalen Hale. Alabama lost a few of its top state of Texas recruiters the last few years, but Alabama should continue to have success with Wiggins in place.
Joe Cox, tight ends coach
Position: Tight ends
The area: The first year assistant coach will lead the recruiting efforts for the Crimson Tide in the Carolinas. He will travel south all the way to Jacksonville, Florida.
Notable targets targets in the area: Daylan Smothers, Jordan Hall, Jamaal Jarrett, Xzavier McLeod, Dontavious Braswell
Bone says: Coach Cox doesn't have as many 'priority' targets in the 2023 class, but can still have success which will include whoever Alabama signs at tight end. The Tide's best chance from this group is possibly Jordan Hall, four-star defensive tackle from Jacksonville. Expect Cox to also develop a lot of strong relationships with underclassmen.
Eric Wolford, offensive line coach
The area: Coach Wolford is a new addition to the Tide's staff. He will recruit a few spots in Alabama including Huntsville and Anniston. He will also lead the efforts in Rome, Georgia. Wolford will also recruit Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Notable targets in the area: Kadyn Proctor, Myles McVay, Ryqueze McElderry, Austin Siereveld, Stephiylan Green, Brett Norfleet
Bone says: Coach Wolford enters a situation where the O-line is a major position of need in the 2023 class. He will focus on each offensive line recruit in addition to his recruiting territory. Alabama has a strong chance to sign an elite offensive line class with a few who are considered strong leans to the Tide.