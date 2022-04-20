Alabama Crimson Tide: Part 1 New recruiting territories

Bill O'Brien, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Area: Tuscaloosa, Northeast Notable targets in the areas: Olaus Alinen, Ronan Hanafin, Wilkin Formby, Joenel Aguero, Jayden Bonsu Bone says: Many people were thinking Coach O'Brien would spend one year in Tuscaloosa before returning to the NFL. He is now in his second year as the Tide's OC. Coach O'Brien is from the Northeast (Boston native) and has many connections in the area from his days as the head coach at Penn State and offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots. He recruits the Tide's quarterback targets (Arch Manning, Eli Holstein), and will spend time with each offensive recruit, but will spend a lot of time in familiar territory along with pushing for one local lineman (Formby).

Robert Gillespie, running backs coach

Richard Young is considered a priority target for the Tide.

Holmon Wiggins, Assistant Head Coach of offense/wide receivers

Malik Muhammad is a top Dallas area recruit for Holmon Wiggins.

Joe Cox, tight ends coach

Jordan Hall is a top target in Jacksonville for Alabama.

Position: Tight ends The area: The first year assistant coach will lead the recruiting efforts for the Crimson Tide in the Carolinas. He will travel south all the way to Jacksonville, Florida. Notable targets targets in the area: Daylan Smothers, Jordan Hall, Jamaal Jarrett, Xzavier McLeod, Dontavious Braswell Bone says: Coach Cox doesn't have as many 'priority' targets in the 2023 class, but can still have success which will include whoever Alabama signs at tight end. The Tide's best chance from this group is possibly Jordan Hall, four-star defensive tackle from Jacksonville. Expect Cox to also develop a lot of strong relationships with underclassmen.

Eric Wolford, offensive line coach

Iowa native Kadyn Proctor will take an official visit to Alabama in June. (Rivals.com)

The area: Coach Wolford is a new addition to the Tide's staff. He will recruit a few spots in Alabama including Huntsville and Anniston. He will also lead the efforts in Rome, Georgia. Wolford will also recruit Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Wisconsin. Notable targets in the area: Kadyn Proctor, Myles McVay, Ryqueze McElderry, Austin Siereveld, Stephiylan Green, Brett Norfleet Bone says: Coach Wolford enters a situation where the O-line is a major position of need in the 2023 class. He will focus on each offensive line recruit in addition to his recruiting territory. Alabama has a strong chance to sign an elite offensive line class with a few who are considered strong leans to the Tide.

