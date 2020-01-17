Alabama appears set to lose an offensive lineman as rising redshirt senior Scott Lashley put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Lashley served as Alex Leatherwood’s backup at left tackle last season. 6-foot-7, 307-pounder participated in 73 snaps over eight games, according to Pro Football Focus which gave him a 61.4 overall grade. He earned an 81.4 pass-blocking grade, not allowing a quarterback pressure in 14 pass-blocking snaps.

Lashley, a former three-star recruit, came to Alabama as the No. 27 offensive tackle in the 2016 class. Alabama saw rising redshirt sophomore running back Jerome Ford announce his intentions to transfer to Cincinnati earlier this week.