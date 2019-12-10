BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide placed 14 players on the All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees. This marks the 12th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr. were first-team selections on offense, while linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive back Xavier McKinney were tabbed for first-team honors on defense. Receiver Jaylen Waddle was a first-team selection on special teams.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and receivers DeVonta Smith and Waddle were named to the second-team offense. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs all earned second-team honors on defense.

The 2019 SEC individual award winners will be announced Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be released Thursday.

