Alabama Crimson Tide lands conference-best 14 on All-SEC Coaches’ team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide placed 14 players on the All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees. This marks the 12th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.
Receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr. were first-team selections on offense, while linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive back Xavier McKinney were tabbed for first-team honors on defense. Receiver Jaylen Waddle was a first-team selection on special teams.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and receivers DeVonta Smith and Waddle were named to the second-team offense. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs all earned second-team honors on defense.
The 2019 SEC individual award winners will be announced Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be released Thursday.
This report was obtained by a recent University of Alabama release.
All-SEC Coaches’ team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
C
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB
Joe Burrow, LSU
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D'Andre Swift, Georgia
AP
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
CJ Henderson, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Adrian Magee, LSU
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Damien Lewis, LSU
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Benito Jones, Ole Miss
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Treylon Burks, Arkansas
*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
* — ties
