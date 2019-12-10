News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide lands conference-best 14 on All-SEC Coaches’ team

Bama Insider • BamaInsider
Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide placed 14 players on the All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees. This marks the 12th-consecutive season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr. were first-team selections on offense, while linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive back Xavier McKinney were tabbed for first-team honors on defense. Receiver Jaylen Waddle was a first-team selection on special teams.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and receivers DeVonta Smith and Waddle were named to the second-team offense. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs all earned second-team honors on defense.

The 2019 SEC individual award winners will be announced Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be released Thursday.

This report was obtained by a recent University of Alabama release.

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jerry Judy. Photo | Getty Images
All-SEC Coaches’ team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

C

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB

Joe Burrow, LSU

RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

AP

Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Grant Delpit, LSU

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

CJ Henderson, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Adrian Magee, LSU

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Damien Lewis, LSU

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Najee Harris, Alabama

AP

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Benito Jones, Ole Miss

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

*Treylon Burks, Arkansas

*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

*Christian Tutt, Auburn

*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

* — ties

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

