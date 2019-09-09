Alabama Crimson Tide hosts priority target in 2021 class
Hudson Wolfe, 2021 Rivals100 tight end from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee, returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's home opener against New Mexico State. It was.a blowou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news